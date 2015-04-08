Egripment Support Systems Displays 306/D Digital and Encoded Remote Head at NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS – Egripment Support Systems, manufacturer of high-end camera support systems and remote broadcast solutions for the film and broadcast industries, is presenting its 306/D Digital and Encoded Remote Head at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C8612). Already making strides around the world, the 306/D is intended for use with larger ENG and cine cameras for studio and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) sets.

“Egripment has long been known for its outstanding line of remote camera heads and has built a reputation as a world-leader in the manufacturing of professional camera support equipment,” says Richard Villhaber, Vice President and Sales Director for Egripment. “Like all Egripment products, the 306/D Digital and Encoded Remote Head is the result of a perfect combination of top quality design and advanced engineering technology. A state-of-the-art digital head, the 306/D is exceptionally smooth in addition to being precise and quick and easy to operate.”

Available as a standalone system or as part of a larger studio automation set up, the 306/D comes ready to use for a variety of VR/AR sets. It comes standard with 360-degree freedom; an ultra-high resolution encoder; limit switches; an adjustable camera platform; and zoom and focus speed, electronic damping and Ethernet data controls. A variety of Teleprompter brackets are also available and easy to install.

Like all Egripment products, the 306/D is prepared for current and future applications, such as VR/AR and studio automation. It also integrates seamlessly with the company’s TDT Encoded Remote Crane System as well as the 225 G-Track Generic Track and Encoded StarCam Studio Systems. When used as a complete modular system, users have the benefit of a very sophisticated multi-axis studio system, allowing them to achieve unique camera angles.

Companion pieces for the 306/D include the joystick-controlled 336/DCB Digital Control Box and optional 336/TPM Touch Screen Module and Software. With storable options, menus and controls for six digital remote heads, the 336/D comes standard with pan, tilt, zoom, focus, dolly track, electric camera and limit switches. It can quickly switch between as many as six heads or easily control combined heads and allows for up to four operators to tune and store their control preferences. An additional option of the 336/DCB is the 336/TPM, which makes it possible to program an unlimited quantity of digital remote heads and camera movements/positions in a user-friendly and easy-to-handle manner from a straightforward touch screen interface. It also provides added features, such as presets for camera positions in pan, tilt, zoom and focus or repeatable camera movements.

ABOUT EGRIPMENT

Founded in 1976, Egripment has a long reputation of manufacturing a wide range of camera support and remote broadcast solutions, for sale or rental, to TV productions, concerts and sporting events across the globe. With a product line that includes cranes, remote heads, dollies and tracking systems for cinema, modern-size/small cameras and ENG/broadcast cameras, Egripment is the only manufacturer that can offer adequate supply and service for events requiring large quantities of special camera support equipment. More information can be found at www.egripment.com.