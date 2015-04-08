Vidcheck Vamps it up at NAB 2015

NAB 2015, Booth SL5421 – Vidcheck, a specialist supplier of automated quality control software with patented intelligent video and audio correction has announced that it will launch the Vidcheck Advanced Media Player, “Vamp”, at NAB Show 2015.

Vamp is a full media player designed specifically for quality control (QC) review of media files. It is available as an add-on feature to the company’s Vidchecker and Vidfixer range of automated quality control products. Vamp can play video and audio files on a PC and output them on SDI. The results of automated QC processes appear directly in timeline displays. Vamp integrates seamlessly with Vidchecker and Vidfixer, or can be used as a standalone product.

Vidcheck Senior Sales Manager Howard Twine said, “With Vamp, users can easily step through results of automated QC performed by Vidchecker or Vidfixer on the media file and jump to the exact error location by simply clicking on the relevant error in the error list. Vidchecker and Vidfixer already save an enormous amount of time in the QC process. Vamp makes the process even faster, and easier.”

As well as playing out the video and audio, Vamp’s main features include timeline display of video keyframes and all audio tracks; location and description details of all alerts from Vidchecker/Vidfixer auto QC; file metadata display e.g. AS-11 MXF/Netflix/iTunes; and 'file info' data e.g. file container, video track/codec details, and audio codec/track details for each track. All audio tracks with/without errors (good tracks are green, tracks with warnings are amber, tracks with errors are red) are separately displayed and selectable for playout in any combination. Integrated audio level meters round out the Vamp product package.

Vamp can be called from within the Vidchecker/Vidfixer GUI with the media file selected automatically, or it can be run separately as a standard Windows PC application. Multiple Vamps can connect to one Vidchecker/Vidfixer software license for ease of use and extensibility.

Vamp is being launched and demonstrated for the first time at NAB 2015. Visit Vidcheck on Booth SL5421. A 15-day evaluation version is available by contacting sales@vidcheck.com.