Plura to Unveil JPEG-2000 Decoder for SFP-3G Broadcast Monitors at 2015 NAB Show

PHOENIX, April 6, 2015 — At the 2015 NAB Show, Plura Broadcast, a global manufacturer of high-performance digital broadcast and video production solutions, will unveil and demonstrate the first JPEG-2000 (J2K) Decoder Small Form Factor Pluggable (SFP) module for use with its SFP-3G Series 3-Gbps 1080p LCD HD broadcast monitors.

When plugged into the back of Plura’s SFP-3G feature-rich monitors, the J2K Decoder SFP module performs integrated decoding of JPEG-2000, an advanced compression standard popular for its superior picture quality and compression performance.

The J2K Decoder SFP is the newest of Plura’s SFP modules, which are compact, rugged, hot pluggable, SMPTE-compliant electrical and optical transceivers that users can mix and match on their monitors. Once connected, they immediately add improve quality and performance to boost operational value.

“We’re extremely pleased to unveil this new J2K decoder SFP module because it achieves many industry firsts,” said Ray Kalo, president of Plura Broadcast. “It’s a first-of-a-kind quantum leap for our SFP-3G product line, the first implementation in a broadcast video monitor, and the smallest JPEG-2000 decoder in an SFP form factor.”

The innovation is the result of Plura’s years of collaboration with Embrionix—the developer of this J2K Decoder SFP technology—to customize it for use with its SFP-3G broadcast monitors and this demanding video application.

The Plura SFP-3G Series, which includes the SFP-217-3G 17-inch, SFP-221-3G 21-inch, SFP-224-3G 24-inch and SFP-232-3G 32-inch models, is a line of high-precision, 3Gb/s 1920 x 1080 LCD HD monitors designed for use with the SFP modules. The ultimate benefit for customers is greater adaptability and flexibility in today’s dynamic DTV environment.

“For broadcasters that utilize IP switches, video routers and processing cards, this new J2K Decoder SFP module eliminates the need for third-party “black box” converters,” said Kalo. “By removing external adapters and power supplies from the infrastructure, the customer gets a more streamlined, reliable system design. The J2K Decoder SFP also gives broadcasters a cost-effective way to simplify their current or planned IP studio deployments, without the cost and hassle of replacing their existing monitors.”

Plura Broadcast will unveil and demonstrate the new J2K Decoder SFP—along with its many broadcast monitor products—at the 2015 NAB Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, taking place April 13-16. The company will exhibit at Booth N2718.

ABOUT Plura Broadcast

Plura Broadcast is a leading global manufacturer of a wide range of high-performance multi-function HD and SD LCD video monitors (up to 84") and Timing/Synchronization equipment engineered specially for digital broadcast and professional video production. Plura products offer an incomparable feature set, superior picture quality and extraordinary value and reliability. Plura Broadcast is known for truly affordable high-end features built upon core technology. The company’s solutions include studio production timers, Time-code displays, Time-code PCIe cards, studio and portable video monitors, test and measurement equipment and software, character/template-driven graphics generators, and digital signage systems.

