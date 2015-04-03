Roland Corporation U.S. Proudly Supports National Autism Awareness Day

Company Supports Autism Awareness Programs Including World Autism Awareness Day and Light Up the Blues Concert



Los Angeles, CA, April 3, 2015 — As part of World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) on April 2, 2015, Roland Corporation U.S. joined thousands of iconic landmarks, religious institutions, businesses, and communities in more than 130 countries, as Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, celebrated its sixth annual Light It Up Blue campaign — an ongoing initiative to raise the global awareness of autism. Autism currently affects 1 in 68 children in the United States and millions more worldwide.

In solidarity with those afflicted with autism worldwide, Roland U.S. lit up their social media sites in blue, provided the URL for donations (https://www.autismspeaks.org/liub/goto-donate/) and encouraged participation from their fans. Roland U.S. employees also wore blue t-shirts and apparel to work on Thursday April 2, 2015.

Later this month, Roland will be a supporter of the third annual Light Up the Blues Concert to benefit Autism Speaks. Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Don Felder, Shawn Colvin, Steve Earle, The White Buffalo, Chris Stills and other legendary musician will take the stage April 25 at the historic Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. Hosted by Kristen and Stephen Stills, the evening celebrates Autism Awareness month. Roland U.S. will also be donating products signed by the artists performing, which will be part of a silent auction benefitting Autism Speaks.

Photo Caption: Shown is part of Roland U.S. staff wearing blue in support of National Autism Awareness Day, April 2, 2015, and the Light It Up Blue campaign.

For more information, visit RolandUS.com.

