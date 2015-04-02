Advanced Systems Group LLC Commits to HARMAN’s Studer Vista 1 Digital Consoles for Future Installations

EMERYVILLE, California – Demonstrating the growing popularity of HARMAN’s Studer digital consoles throughout the United States, leading data, video, audio and film integration firm Advanced Systems Group (ASG) LLC announced that it will integrate Studer Vista 1 digital consoles in future projects.

With clients across the country and around the world—from the broadcast, film, creative, government, and corporate video markets—ASG has been a leading installer of production, post-production, and shared storage systems since 1997. ASG tailors its engineering, systems integration, training, and support solutions to fit each client’s specific digital media objectives, workflow requirements, and budget.

“We are very excited to add Studer consoles to our offerings and be able to integrate them into our clients’ projects,” said Dave Van Hoy, President of Advanced Systems Group. “Studer is a recognized name and a venerable brand. Their current console technology is at the top of the game.”

The Studer Vista 1 features the same quality and intuitive operation as all other Studer Vista consoles, in a compact and low-cost configuration. It comes complete as a single chassis, with control surface, I/O connections and DSP all integral, considerably reducing weight and footprint. The Vista 1 is based largely on the Vista 5, with all the functionality of the Vistonics™ user interface and Studer Vista control surface, plus features such as true broadcast monitoring, talkback, red light control, GPIO, N-x (Mix Minus) busses, snapshot automation and DAW control.

“ASG is one of the most respected systems integration firms in the country and known for its commitment to creativity, professionalism and support,” said Rob Lewis, US Sales Director, Studer. “We share the same values at Studer and as such, we trust our new partnership with ASG will be a successful one for years to come!”

For more information on Advanced Systems Group, please visit www.asgllc.com



HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets premier audio, visual, infotainment and enterprise automation solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® , Mark Levinson ® and Revel®, the Company is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 17,600 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and reported sales of $5.9 billion during the last 12 months ended December 31, 2014.