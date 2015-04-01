Tightrope Media Systems Announces Aggressive New ZEPLAY Pricing for Instant Replay

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, April 1, 2015 – Tightrope Media Systems is announcing a significant price drop to its popular ZEPLAY slo-mo instant replay system in advance of the 2015 NAB Show, ensuring an affordable and professional solution for any broadcaster, venue operator, university or mobile production company. In addition to more customer-friendly pricing, an enhanced feature set that includes wider codec support further increases the value proposition for ZEPLAY in live sports production.

At $45K, the new ZEPLAY list price eliminates the burden for budget-conscious customers, yet assures a professional, reliable and feature-rich slo-mo instant replay server that is easy to use, with a quick learning curve. ZEPLAY’s built-in RAID protection and native codec playback ensures the best possible signal integrity during live production. By integrating Avid DNXHD and AVC-Intra codec support – along with improved countdown windows, improved sequence navigation, go to timecode, and more visible content tagging – Tightrope’s strategy ensures the best possible price-to-performance ratio for instant replay.

“ZEPLAY is providing instant replays in stadiums and arenas throughout the country for NBA, NHL and NCAA football and basketball events – not to mention its popularity in outside broadcast trucks,” said Steve Israelsky, vice president of broadcast solutions, Tightrope Media Systems. “By lowering the cost of ZEPLAY, our core customers in the cable TV market, not to mention smaller sports venues, receive the same reliability and features that broadcasters and professional sports leagues enjoy today.”

The ZEPLAY 3.1 release, to be demonstrated at NAB (April 13-16, Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth C2613), adds the import and export of Avid DNxHD files, as well as import of AVCIntra files, in addition to ZEPLAY’s already robust codec support (ProRes, DVCProHD, MPEG2 I-frame). The incorporation of AVCIntra is especially valuable for production teams shooting scenics in the field. With no transcoding requirements, production staff can quickly plug the camera into ZEPLAY and achieve immediate, native playback.

ZEPLAY 3.1 also simplifies operation through the following value-added features:

●Tags are prominently displayed on ZEPLAY’s built-in multiviewer to instantly identify live content.

●Visual countdowns to the end of on-air content, both plays and sequence items.

●It is now possible to jump to any moment of the action using ZEPLAY’s new Go To Timecode feature.

●The T-bar can now be enabled automatically when starting ZEPLAY.

●More visually appealing user interface, with increased speed and functionality while managing the 4x4 (4 ins, 4 outs) replay architecture.

About Tightrope Media Systems

Founded in 1997, Tightrope Media Systems is the pioneer of web-centric digital signage and broadcast automation systems. It provides station automation, video servers, internet video on demand, live streaming, the Carousel Digital Signage system, and ZEPLAY, a multi-channel instant replay machine for stadiums, arenas and Outside Broadcast vehicles. Tightrope's award winning systems are used throughout the world. You can reach Tightrope Media Systems at (866) 866-4118 or visit them on the web at http://www.trms.com.

# # #