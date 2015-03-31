FSR Names Winners of Twitter Contest Sponsored During NSCA Business & Leadership Conference

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is proud to announce the winners of the successful Twitter Contest the company sponsored during the recent NSCA Business and Leadership Conference in Tampa, FL. The conference, which has become the industry’s most notable platform for executive-level education and networking for integration firm leaders, has grown over the past 17 years to bring more than 300 executives together annually to share stories, learn from other leaders, and hear about new ways to embrace technology and motivate employees. Social media has had a growing presence at the event.

The winners, announced by Jan Sandri, FSR president, includes first place tweeter Kourtney Govro from All Systems and Sphere 3, who produced 145 original tweets, including a lot of her on-the-fly thoughts on the good and bad of what she was seeing, hearing and experiencing at the event. She was awarded a $100 American Express gift card. The winners of the second and third place $25 gift certificates are John Greene from Advanced AV, who produced more than 140 original tweets, peppered with his brand of humor, and Michael Shinn from IMS Technology, who produced more than 120 original tweets offering some impressive conference insight.

“FSR is proud to sponsor a contest that helps promote the sharing of ideas and lively thoughts and conversation about such an important industry event as NSCA’s Business and Leadership Conference,” said Sandri. “With more than 400 combined original tweets from and about the conference, we were impressed, to say the least, with these individuals who thoughtfully and often times with a flare of humor, shared their impressions from the event.”

Tweets were tabulated by Tom LeBlanc, Editor-in-Chief, Commercial Integrator magazine, the first publication dedicated to address the business needs of professional integrators who serve the small and midsize business (SMB) market.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv