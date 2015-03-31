Quantel and Snell announce new sales organization

Quantel and Snell today announced the reorganization of its international sales operation under three newly-appointed regional heads, each heading up fully integrated Quantel and Snell sales structures.

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America)

Russ Johnson joins the company to lead the Americas organization, based out of the New York office. Johnson is one of the most accomplished sales leaders in the Americas, having successfully carried out similar roles for Grass Valley, Leitch Technology and Harris Broadcast over the last 20+ years.

EAME (Europe, Africa, Middle East)

Tim Banks is appointed to lead the EAME sales organization, based out of the UK. Banks has been in sales with Snell for 15 years and was most recently Director of Sales. Banks' emphasis on building strong relationships with customers and partners makes him a natural choice for this new role.

Asia Pacific

David Tasker is appointed to lead the Asia Pacific organization, based out of Hong Kong. Tasker joined Snell & Wilcox in 1991 and was a key figure in driving both technology development and rapid sales growth. In 2001, Tasker took over as Product Marketing Director, and in 2011 was appointed SVP for Asia and the Middle East.

"This reorganization is another major step in our plan to reposition our brand and drive sales growth and customer value," said Tim Thorsteinson, Quantel and Snell CEO. "In line with the new structure, all our worldwide account managers will be representing the entire Snell and Quantel product offering, significantly widening our customer engagement and reach into the market worldwide."