TMD launches focused, easy to install, powerful packaged solutions for key media requirements

NAB, Las Vegas, #N4425: TMD, the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, has made it even easier for media businesses to implement business critical functionality with the launch of three packaged solutions. These cost-effective, pre-configured applications draw on the reliability and power of the TMD Mediaflex® platform, including the UMS (Unified Media Services) open interconnectivity architecture, and are designed to be simple to integrate and implement with a minimal need for operator training.

The first three packaged solutions developed by TMD will be launched at NAB 2015. OnPoint serves the post production industry and creative departments, Paragon is the simple route to add long-term archiving, and Transform provides the asset and workflow management for non-linear delivery.

For post houses and creative departments seeking to provide secure management of assets for multiple clients, TMD is introducing OnPoint. In today’s digital productions post houses are regularly asked to act as a production hub, accepting potentially very large amounts of raw footage, managing multiple finishing processes in parallel, and even providing storage of programme elements after the completion of production. OnPoint provides core operational functionality, and through UMS, is designed to be simple to integrate with other post equipment to sit at the centre of complex workflows.

Long-term storage of both finished content and production assets gives broadcasters, content owners and production companies the headache of maintaining the archive through future changes of hardware. Paragon uses the power of LTFS (Linear Tape File System) in conjunction with Mediaflex digital asset management and archiving software. The self-describing LTFS format is device independent: archives written to today’s LTO tape formats can be migrated to future generations, or even new storage media like holographic stores, without any loss of essence or metadata.

Virtually all content now has to be prepared for delivery to multiple devices and platforms, each requiring its own unique combination of resolution, codec, wrapper and streaming format. All these outputs can only be created through automated workflows, and Transform from TMD is the simple solution. It draws on the power of Mediaflex, along with UMS integration to other devices such as encoders and transcoders, to provide not just the metadata tracking but also the workflow management. Users can build a set of pre-configured rules and templates in Transform, then rely on it to automatically generate the multiple outputs required.

“The most successful content owners, broadcasters and media businesses in future will be the ones with powerful, all-encompassing asset and workflow management systems, and we are working with some market leaders around the world,” said Tony Taylor, CEO of TMD. “But every business needs to act now, and we recognise that for some they need the key functionality that will sustain their operations, and they need it now.

“In introducing our packaged solutions, we are making it easy for media companies to buy the core functionality for their business off the shelf, set it up themselves, and be ready to go in just a couple of days,” he continued. “We have designed these applications to expand in functionality and scalability, enabling them to grow to meet their future business needs. This is a radical transformation: some have shied away from asset management because of the time it takes to get it up and running. We are very excited to be changing that perception and making it plug-and-play easy.”

TMD personnel will be on hand on the TMD booth at NAB 2015 (Las Vegas, 13 – 16 April), N4425 to discuss how OnPoint, Paragon and Transform could support your organization.