Cinegy Archive Version 10 drives multi-application workflow suite

NAB 2015, Booth SL11116 – At NAB 2015, Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression, automation and playout, will unveil Version 10 of Cinegy Archive, an innovative media asset management solution for any organization with an archive or productions to manage.

With its scalable and open architecture, advanced logging and metadata accumulation over the entire lifecycle of the media, Cinegy Archive enables local and remote real-time collaboration allowing loggers, story and video editors to work on video material in real-time even while it is still being ingested.

Running on Cinegy Archive is Version 10 of Cinegy Desktop, which takes advantage of the power of Cinegy Archive databases to drive new features for news production workflows.

Cinegy Desktop Version 10 is a universal production tool that provides real-time access to media in the Cinegy Archive. Along with a powerful suite of tools for logging and editing, Cinegy Desktop Version 10 now includes new and improved newsroom management, with newswire import services that further enhance the news production workflow.

The newswire import service interacts directly with the Cinegy Archive database via Cinegy Archive Service. Newswire management has been introduced through a new Cinegy Newswire browser that includes a newswire folder with individual newswire nodes.

Within Cinegy Desktop a new explorer has been added for easier implementation by the user and includes media group sharing for controlling tiered media storage. This feature provides the flexibility to mix storage of high, medium, low and web-encoded resolutions.

Audio ingest settings have also been improved to allow for independent audio settings for MXF, Wav, OGG, AAC, MP4 and MP3 along with the introduction of full asset management of UHD/4K media formats.

A comprehensive suite of Cinegy media management software applications run on top of Cinegy Archive - including Cinegy Capture, Cinegy Desktop, Cinegy Convert, Cinegy Air and others - making it the industry’s most solid and reliable foundation for every stage of the digital production process.