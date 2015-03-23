Trilogy to feature IP comms innovation at NAB Show 2015

NAB Show 2015, Booth N4420, Las Vegas 13-16 April 2015: Trilogy Communications, a leading provider of standards based intercom solutions and SPG's is featuring innovations in IP-based intercom and control at NAB Show 2015.

Trilogy’s new Virtual Control Panel software can turn any wireless device into a fully-fledged user panel, with quality improvements that simultaneously reduce the costs of intercom deployment. The completely redesigned virtual control panel, coupled with a new and highly useful belt-pack application, is available for PCs, laptops, smart phones and tablets.

Gemini, Trilogy’s distributed matrix intercom and IP panel range, will also feature at NAB. Designed to meet the needs of broadcast professionals, Gemini combines the benefits of a large-scale, non-blocking matrix with fully integrated IP connectivity. Gemini’s distributed architecture offers superior overall system resilience and, as a result, far greater flexibility in deployment.

Trilogy Sales Director Ewan Johnston said, “NAB Show is a crucial exhibition for the industry at large, and for Trilogy in particular. It’s the ideal opportunity to showcase the extensive range of cost saving and efficiency benefits that our intercom technology strategy offers to the world.”

In conjunction with L2TeK on Booth SL5508, Trilogy will feature tight integration of its intercom technology with Stagebox, the world’s first camera accessory for streaming bi-directional HD-SDI, audio, genlock, tally and camera control over a time-synchronised IP network. Developed in conjunction with BBC R&D, Stagebox delivers a viable alternative to OB trucks in some applications, which saves considerable time and money.