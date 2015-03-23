AXON And Utah Scientific Form Strategic Partnership

Broadcast infrastructure specialist Axon Digital Design and Utah Scientific, a worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers, today announced a strategic alliance intended to strengthen their offering to customers worldwide. This means that going forward the two companies will cooperate closely on technology, product development, marketing and sales.

The alliance also includes a distribution agreement, effective immediately, in which Utah will become Axon's Master Distributor for the Synapse and Cerebrum product lines in North America and Axon will become the exclusive distributor of Utah's routing products in designated regions in the world, including UK, Western and Eastern Europe, China, Africa and Latin America.

"We are very pleased that through this agreement we can extend our product offering to our customers", comments Jan Eveleens Axon's CEO. "Utah's router product line is a perfect match to our signal processing and monitoring & control product lines. This new partnership is a good strategic and cultural fit for both companies, enabling us to bring together our expertise to develop next generation solutions and reach new markets"

“We are extremely excited about this unique opportunity for us to bring together two of the industry’s leading infrastructure suppliers,” said Tom Harmon, Utah Scientific CEO. “We are looking forward to being able to offer best-of-breed solutions in both switchers and modular products to our customers and we have started working with Axon to integrate our existing products and accelerate our development of products for the emerging segments of our industry such as IP video and UHD-TV”

At this year's NAB, 11-16 April in Las Vegas, both companies will showcase each other's products on their booths (for Axon SU5405, for Utah N4824).

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.

About Utah Scientific

Throughout more than 35 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company’s confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards.

Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com