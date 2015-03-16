Audio-Technica Now Shipping ATH-M50xDG Professional Monitor Headphones Limited-Edition Dark Green Model

— The new ATH-M50xDG is part of Audio-Technica’s remastered M-Series line of headphones —



STOW, OH, March 11, 2015 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is now shipping the ATH-M50xDG Professional Monitor Headphones, a limited-edition dark green iteration of A-T’s popular ATH-M50x and part of A-T’s remastered M-Series line of headphones. The stylish dark green color of the ATH-M50xDG may be of particular interest to fashion-forward users looking to add a little style to their work.

From the 45 mm large-aperture drivers to its sound isolating earcups and robust construction, the ATH-M50x provides an unmatched experience for the most critical audio applications, including recording, broadcast, DJ, live sound and personal listening. The headphones incorporate technology drawn from Audio-Technica’s long history in the field of high-performance professional audio, providing exceptional power handling, very high SPL capability, and natural, accurate sound with impactful bass and high-frequency extension. With professional-grade earpad and headband material and a collapsible design, the ATH-M50x headphones remain comfortable throughout long monitoring sessions and transport easily.

ATH-M50x Features:

Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils

Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response

Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments

90-degree swiveling earcups for easy, one-ear monitoring

Professional-grade earpad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort for extended wear

Collapsible for space-saving portability and convenient storage

Top choice for studio tracking and mixing, as well as live sound, DJ monitoring and personal listening

Detachable cables (includes a 1.2m-3m coiled cable, 3m straight cable and 1.2m straight cable)

Audio-Technica’s new limited edition ATH-M50xDG is now available at $259.00 U.S. MSRP. They join the currently available ATH-M50x models in black (ATH-M50x), white (ATH-M50xWH) at $239.00 U.S. MSRP.

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.

