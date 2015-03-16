Audio-Technica Now Shipping ATH-M50xDG Professional Monitor Headphones Limited-Edition Dark Green Model
— The new ATH-M50xDG is part of Audio-Technica’s remastered M-Series line of headphones —
STOW, OH, March 11, 2015 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is now shipping the ATH-M50xDG Professional Monitor Headphones, a limited-edition dark green iteration of A-T’s popular ATH-M50x and part of A-T’s remastered M-Series line of headphones. The stylish dark green color of the ATH-M50xDG may be of particular interest to fashion-forward users looking to add a little style to their work.
From the 45 mm large-aperture drivers to its sound isolating earcups and robust construction, the ATH-M50x provides an unmatched experience for the most critical audio applications, including recording, broadcast, DJ, live sound and personal listening. The headphones incorporate technology drawn from Audio-Technica’s long history in the field of high-performance professional audio, providing exceptional power handling, very high SPL capability, and natural, accurate sound with impactful bass and high-frequency extension. With professional-grade earpad and headband material and a collapsible design, the ATH-M50x headphones remain comfortable throughout long monitoring sessions and transport easily.
ATH-M50x Features:
- Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils
- Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response
- Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments
- 90-degree swiveling earcups for easy, one-ear monitoring
- Professional-grade earpad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort for extended wear
- Collapsible for space-saving portability and convenient storage
- Top choice for studio tracking and mixing, as well as live sound, DJ monitoring and personal listening
- Detachable cables (includes a 1.2m-3m coiled cable, 3m straight cable and 1.2m straight cable)
Audio-Technica’s new limited edition ATH-M50xDG is now available at $259.00 U.S. MSRP. They join the currently available ATH-M50x models in black (ATH-M50x), white (ATH-M50xWH) at $239.00 U.S. MSRP.
For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.
