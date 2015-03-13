RUSHWORKS to Demonstrate Significantly Enhanced Version of A-LIST BROADCAST Automation & Streaming Solution

Flower Mound, TX – RUSHWORKS, provider of low-cost, high-performance television automation and production systems for broadcast, PEG channels, houses of worship, and Internet television solutions, returns to NAB 2015 with a significantly enhanced version of their popular A-LIST BROADCAST automation and streaming solution. Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS president, released details of enhancements that include multiple layers of support and additional features from headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas.

“Our A-LIST BROADCAST Automation and Streaming System is a ‘powerfully simple’ solution that provides even more functionality and flexibility than ‘Big Iron’ systems - but at a fraction of the cost,’ Beesley explains. “The integrated features and functions address virtually every requirement that broadcasting demands, and this year we’ve added numerous enhancements that we are anxious to share with NAB attendees. A-LIST offers a robust, feature-rich and cost-effective alternative for their review and consideration.”

A-LIST Automation features up to four SD or HD playback channels in a chassis, with live input pass-through and recording, and multiple layers of downstream graphics including bugs, crawls, and EAS. Multiple playback formats are supported, with real-time up/down conversion between SD and HD files. The system provides drag-and-drop playlist creation, traffic and billing import and as-runs, router control and many more productivity features that significantly enhance workflow.

NEW AT NAB

A-LIST, incredibly easy to configure and operate, now offers support for multiple A/V routing switchers for manual or auxiliary routing. Multiple ‘auxiliary routes’ can now be added at the start of each media or input item. In addition, the solution now provides support for horizontal crawl left and right inset offsets with faded edges, automated event recording of input segments as discrete files, and multiple bug and snipe scheduling from the user interface. Background audio in Auto-Loop and Auto-Fill folders have options for independent "Play All Before Repeating" and "Random Order", and there is now an automatic time and date text overlay that updates every minute.

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

Company Contact: Rush Beesley, President

888.894.RUSH (7874) / solutions@RUSHWORKS.tv

Press Contact: Harriet Diener / Desert Moon

845.512.8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv