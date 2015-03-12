Egripment Support Systems Puts the Picture Into Focus for Pink Hippo Productions

CHICAGO – As one of Chicago’s finest digital cinema production companies, Pink Hippo Productions (PHP) is sought out for its dynamic cinematic expertise. Experienced in the latest techniques in digital filmmaking, Pink Hippo takes great pride in providing its clients with creativity, professionalism and a balanced workflow for their production needs. The company understands the importance of using the highest quality gear on the market and that’s why it relies on the Super Maxi-jib camera crane and Hot Shot Remote Heads from Egripment Support Systems, manufacturer of high-end camera support systems and remote broadcast solutions for the film and broadcast industries.

Pink Hippo Executives Nicholas Puetz and Ioannis “John” Xydis first became familiar with Egripment’s gear while still students at Columbia College Chicago’s film school. In about 2004, Egripment President Constant Tresfon made a generous donation of company equipment, including a Hot Shot Remote Head, controls and accessories to the students and faculty. After having had the opportunity to experience the Egripment gear first-hand, the duo then reached out to the company directly in 2014 for a large Egripment purchase, which included the Super Maxi-jib and Hot Shot crane, for their soon-to-be-established Pink Hippo Productions. Since then, they have used the gear for projects such as TLC network’s made-for-TV movie Secret Santa; the independent feature film Double Yellow Lines, directed by Maria Pulera; and a commercial dubbed Lemon Soprano.

“Pink Hippo Productions is incredibly satisfied with the purchases of our Super Maxi-jib and steel track as well as the Hotshot Remote Head systems,” says Puetz. “Since we started in business, our Egripment gear has helped us land the jobs we want. The types of projects we service range from corporate campaigns to feature films, television pilots and commercials. Clients come to us because we sell our systems on the quality of the gear. We are able to get the job done more efficiently because the gear that Egripment makes is of the highest quality available and can handle the weight of the best camera systems out there. The shots are easier to execute and the end result is smoother and cleaner when compared to lesser quality systems.”

The Super Maxi-Jib is a lightweight portable camera arm, comprising of several aluminum sections, which allows users the ability to build this arm in different lengths from 5ft (1.5m) to 14ft (4.65m). The stabilizing bars are integrated inside the arm so users can position the camera in very narrow spaces. In its longest version, the Super Maxi-Jib is very well-suited for use with the Egripment HotShot Remote camera head and 306/D Digital Remote Head, as well as the company’s other remote camera heads.

“When it comes to customer service, Egripment and Boots [Egripment Managing Director, Equipment USA top the list,” adds Puetz. “The company creates this family aura with its customers. Boots regularly checks in with us to see how we’re doing. Egripment really does guarantee its products, too. When we needed a replacement part, Boots and Egripment’s headquarters in the Netherlands worked with us quickly to make sure we received a replacement part at no cost to us. The bottom line is that purchasing this gear from Egripment has been an excellent investment.”

More information about Pink Hippo can be found online at www.pinkhippopro.com or vimeo.com/pinkhippoproductions.

ABOUT EGRIPMENT

Founded in 1976, Egripment has a long reputation of manufacturing a wide range of camera support and remote broadcast solutions, for sale or rental, to TV productions, concerts and sporting events across the globe. With a product line that includes cranes, remote heads, dollies and tracking systems for cinema, modern-size/small cameras and ENG/broadcast cameras, Egripment is the only manufacturer that can offer adequate supply and service for events requiring large quantities of special camera support equipment. More information can be found at www.egripment.com.