Multicast at CABSAT - expert consultants in multimedia broadcast technology

Introducing MultiCast Consultancy

Dubai, CABSAT 2015, 10-12 March 2015:Multicast is a new specialist consultancy offering high-end Broadcast biased consultants to multimedia clients. It specialises in Broadcast, IPTV, IT, Telecoms and Mobile technology and understanding the way these different areas are merging. The company has been set up with the full range of services required to immediately support the business in its operations which are commencing from now - February 2015.

David Phillips, Dermot Casey and Simon Deeks are the founders of Multicast; they have a combined broadcast, technology and business background of over 80 years.

David Phillips commented: “Every client has different ambitions. They operate in different sectors, speak to different audiences, have different structures and are controlled by different personalities. That’s why, when we start working with a client, we’ll ask questions – lots of questions. We interrogate, interview, and research. Most importantly we listen – until we understand. And then we might ask some more questions!”

“We aim to become an extension of our clients businesses so a mutual trust and understanding is developed. Some clients will use our full service to develop, create and implement all of their strategy and technology requirements, while others will use us for shorter projects to supplement their existing team”.

“All of our advice is not standard - it’s bespoke to the individual companies’ needs and budget”.

David will be attending CABSAT 2015 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and can be contacted as below.

Contact:

David Phillips

CEO

MultiCast Consultancy

e-mail: dave@multicastconsultancy.com

Tel: +44 (0) 203 735 6571

Mobile: +44 (0) 7710 337831

www.multicastconsultancy.com

Dermot Casey

Director

MultiCast Consultancy

e-mail: dermot@multicastconsultancy.com

Tel: +44 (0) 203 735 6572

Mobile: +44 (0) 7785 996169

www.multicastconsultancy.com

Simon Deeks

Director – Network Technology

MultiCast Consultancy

e-mail: simon@multicastconsultancy.com

Mobile: +44 (0) 7901 688495

Multicast - Expert Consultants in multimedia broadcast technology