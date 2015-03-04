Vidcheck Appoints John Prather in North America

BRISTOL, UK, 4 March 2015 – Vidcheck, specialist supplier of software for automated quality control and correction of video and audio media files, today announced the appointment of John Prather as Regional Sales Manager - Americas.

Prather has extensive sales and business development experience, coupled with a deep understanding of current and emerging technologies in the broadcast media and entertainment industries. Prather will work closely with resellers across the region to further increase Vidcheck’s visibility and support in the Americas.

Vidcheck Senior Sales Manager Howard Twine said, “We are delighted that John has become part of the continued global growth of Vidcheck. His appointment demonstrates the strength of our high-level commitment to the North American market, and his experience adds considerable value to our existing and prospective customers in the region.”

Prather‘s appointment is effective immediately. He will attend NAB 2015 with the rest of the Vidcheck team and be available on Booth SL5421. He can also be reached by email at jprather@vidcheck.com or by phone: 615-756-3360.

About Vidcheck

Vidcheck supplies class-leading software for automated quality control and automated correction of file-based media. Vidcheck personnel have unrivalled experience in the QC of file-based video, having been closely involved in this market from the start.

Vidcheck’s software comprise award-winning software-only automated quality control packages, providing a comprehensive check of the overall file, video and audio parameters in file-based media with intelligent correction of most common errors that can occur in the video and audio.

Currently in use with most major broadcasters and with content distributors, archive organisations and post production companies, Vidchecker and Vidfixer focus on checking the parameters and settings that people typically get wrong in preparation and exchange of file-based media between post production, distribution and broadcast.

Using the latest software technology, it automatically takes advantage of multi-core and multi-thread processors to process multiple files simultaneously and quickly.

Media contact: Jennie Evans, Manor Marketing, Telephone: +44 1635 44991, Email: jennie@manormarketing.tv