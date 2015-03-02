Boinx Hits the 2015 New Media Expo Floor to Show Off BoinxTV 2 Beta

Puchheim, Germany – February 27, 2015 – Making their way to the site of one of the biggest broadcasting shows of the year, Boinx Software will be joining the ranks of innovators at New Media Expo 2015, taking place in conjunction with the NAB Show from April 13th through 16th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Exhibiting at booth N8012 video experts from Boinx will be showcasing the latest version of its broadcast truck-in-box broadcast solution, BoinxTV 2. A plug-and-play broadcast production package, the Mac-based BoinxTV lets users combine live camera video, clips, photos, 3D graphics, lower thirds and audio to create recordings and stream live presentations, podcasts, concerts, sporting events and more. Boinx will also unveil the new BoinxTV Broadcast Graphics Machine.

To demonstrate its immense power and suitability for podcasters and broadcasters of all levels, attendees to the show can stop by to see BoinxTV 2 Beta in action as experts put on a production live from the NMX show floor. Taking productions to the next level, the much anticipated BoinxTV 2 features native streaming support via RTMP to YouTube, Ustream, Twitch.tv and more; direct manipulation via a newly designed, easy-to-use UI; and 64bit support, which makes running out of memory virtually impossible. Combined with the all-new BoinxTV Broadcast Graphics Machine, a hardware/software solution for broadcast graphics with support for SDI playout with alpha channel, booth visitors will see how BoinxTV 2 is the perfect solution for all of their live production needs.

Attend the Boinx Software Press Briefing or Schedule a Private Meeting

Boinx will be hosting an informal “Press and Friends” event on the morning of Tuesday, April 14th at 8:00am. Members of the media are invited to indulge in coffee and morning treats while discussing the latest broadcasting solutions from Boinx Software. To register for the event or to schedule a private briefing for those who cannot attend, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

What’s New With BoinxTV?

BoinxTV 2 (Beta version scheduled for end of April)

Native streaming support via RTMP to YouTube, Ustream, Twitch.tv and more

New UI that makes using BoinxTV 2 even easier than before, with a modern look

Direct manipulation instead of fiddling with settings

More options for automation

64bit support makes running out of memory virtually impossible

BoinxTV with integrated BoinxTV ATEM Controller, which supports full integration with production switchers from Blackmagic Design, including the ATEM Television Studio and ATEM Production Studio 4K

BoinxTV Broadcast Graphics Machine

Hardware/software solution for broadcast graphics based on a Mac mini with a Blackmagic Design DeckLink 4K Extreme card in a 19” rack mount enclosure

Playout via HD-SDI with Alpha channel support

Visualize real time data including sport scores, weather, stock chart, news feeds and more

2D and 3D graphics

Integrate interactive elements such as a Twitter feed

Play any video format, scale, crop and convert to fit your needs

About Boinx Software

Located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany, Boinx Software Ltd. develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac® platform and iOS devices including the iPhone®, iPad® and iPod®. Honored with numerous Apple Design Awards and coveted spots on the Mac App Store’s Best Apps of the Year list, the extensive family of Boinx apps includes iStopMotion for Mac, iStopMotion for iPad, FotoMagico, BoinxTV, Mouseposé, You Gotta See This!, PhotoPresenter for iOS, and PartySnapper, Boinx’s newest social photo wall for sharing and saving event photos. Boinx Software has also been instrumental in the developmental processes of popular apps including Heads Up!, Ellen DeGeneres’s charades party game, and the Leica T iPhone and iPad app, the elegant remote companion to the Leica T digital camera.

Follow @boinxsoftware on Twitter and Facebook. For more information, please visit the Boinx Software website.

Press Contact

Zazil Media Group

Anya Oskolkova

Anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 617.817.6559

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) anya.oskolkova

BoinxTV