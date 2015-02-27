Orange France Deploys Multiscreen Connected Platform With Viaccess-Orca's Voyage Solution

Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere Solution, Combined With Capgemini Technologies, Enable Orange to Provide a Unified Multiscreen Experience to 23 Million French Subscribers

PARIS -- Feb. 27, 2015 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that Orange, a leading telecommunications operator, has launched an OTT multiscreen service in France using the company's Voyage - TV Everywhere solution, with systems integration and technical support services provided by Capgemini. At the heart of Viaccess-Orca's Voyage solution is the RiGHTv unified service delivery platform. By providing Orange France with a highly flexible, customizable, and scalable solution as well as a service platform that offers easy integration with various third-party systems, RiGHTv enables the service provider to deliver a wide range of content services, including live television, video-on-demand, and catch-up TV, to 23 million subscribers on any OTT screen, while lowering its operating expenses.

"When you are dealing with millions of subscribers, multiple device types, and a variety of equipment in a highly complex ecosystem, simplicity and flexibility are both essential," said Emmanuel Bidet, senior vice president of DTRS, Orange. "Viaccess-Orca's Voyage solution, with RiGHTv as its core, dramatically streamlines OTT multiscreen delivery by facilitating the transition from two different legacy service platforms to a single unified platform."

With RiGHTv, Orange can manage content, users, and service for all devices (smartphones, tablets, PCs, and game consoles) from a single platform, eliminating the complexity typically involved with OTT multiscreen delivery. By unifying service delivery, the Viaccess-Orca platform enables Orange to support more device types, reduce costs, increase operational efficiencies, and quickly expand its service offering, as demonstrated in a new case study now available online. Intensive metrology tests confirm that RiGHTv is capable of supporting Orange's current and future traffic, which is important considering that the consumption of video on mobile devices is expected to grow significantly.

"With the arrival of OTT players, all operators are facing the same challenges in terms of rationalizing their platforms and improving the user experience on multiple devices," said Arnaud Demesse, telecommunications and media director at Capgemini. "Viaccess-Orca has developed the best solution to meet these needs. Our partnership with Viaccess-Orca allows us to optimize OTT multiscreen delivery for operators worldwide."

One of Orange France's key requirements for the new delivery platform was the easy integration with third-party components. The OTT multiscreen service is powered by over 20 third-party components, including advertising, content preparation, and authentication. RiGHTv supports and integrates with a wide range of third-party equipment, such as video servers, encoders, conditional access, and DRM systems, simplifying the deployment process.

In addition, RiGHTv offers a rich feature set and flexible architecture, including an advanced software development kit that enables Orange to rapidly develop, implement, and introduce new services. Through the platform's comprehensive set of APIs and plug-in based external interfaces, Orange has increased flexibility and control over the design, deployment, and operation of its multiscreen service, ensuring a superior quality of experience for subscribers. In the future, Orange plans to expand the use of RiGHTv to enlarge the catch-up TV offering on PCs.

"Orange France is a longtime customer of Viaccess-Orca and has first-hand experience of the cost savings and efficiencies that can be gained with our Voyage solution and the RiGHTv unified service platform," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "We're delighted to collaborate with Orange France again in unifying the user experience across all distribution networks. As OTT services continue to gain the attention of consumers, having a converged service delivery platform will be advantageous for Orange."

Insights: To get more information about the Orange deployments powered by VO, a case study is now available at www.viaccess-orca.com/3dissue/orangecasestudy/index.html. This case study showcases how Viaccess-Orca is supporting Orange in various projects around the world.

