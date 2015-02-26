Masstech Welcomes Industry Veteran Michael Devine to Sales Team

February 26, 2015 — TORONTO, Ontario: Masstech Group – the trusted provider of innovative media asset management, archive and workflow solutions – announced today that media and entertainment industry veteran Michael Devine has joined the company’s North American sales organization.

“Masstech has a proven history of providing their customers with flexible, efficient and trustworthy solutions that deliver exceptional value,” said Devine. “With its unwavering focus on the asset management and archiving needs of the media and entertainment industry, and a roadmap featuring significant new innovations, the company is poised to further expand its strong market position and accelerate its growth. I'm thrilled to be joining the Masstech team at this exciting time.”

Devine joins Masstech with over 20 years of experience servicing broadcast and media enterprises, most recently with digital media services provider RR Media. Prior to that, he worked as a regional sales manager for Front Porch Digital and held a variety of sales positions for software vendors including Signiant, VideoBank and eMotion. Devine began his broadcast-industry career selling a variety of hardware before immersing himself in the more flexible, dynamic and forward-looking arena of software solutions.

“Michael has a successful track record of forging strong relationships with his customers by truly getting to know their goals and challenges, enabling him to align technology solutions with their business needs,” said Joe French, President and CEO of Masstech. “His experience in analyzing customer workflows and his in-depth knowledge of media asset management, archive management and process automation will be invaluable as we bring the evolution of our market-leading solutions to an ever-expanding array of media and entertainment customers. We’re delighted to welcome him to our team.”

Masstech's proven solutions and advanced technologies enable media enterprises to flexibly and efficiently save, share and transform their content into valuable assets as they manage exponentially growing volumes of media. Organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their productivity while lowering their costs.

The flagship Masstech for Enterprise is a complete media asset management, archiving and transcoding solution for today’s file-based media operations. Replacing operational complexity with flexible, automated workflows accessed through intuitive interfaces, Masstech for Enterprise gives media companies the ability to effortlessly archive, access, move and manage their valuable content resources.

The award-winning Masstech for Newsallows journalists to automatically archive, access, share and use content directly from within popular newsroom system interfaces. The unique Video-Follows-Text™ advantage enables all story elements – including text, metadata and media – to be transferred together seamlessly between users, systems and locations with a single drag-and-drop action.

Masstech’s industry-leading solutions will be showcased in booth number N5506 at the 2015 NAB Show, April 13-16 in Las Vegas. For more information about Masstech, please visit www.masstech.com.

About Masstech Group – Masstech Group, Inc. provides market-leading media asset management, archiving and workflow tools and technologies for the media and entertainment industry. From global media enterprises to corporate video production departments, organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their efficiency and productivity while lowering their costs. Founded in 2002, Masstech is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices around the world serving a customer base spanning North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For complete information, visit www.masstech.com.