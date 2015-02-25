Broadcast Wireless Systems Makes Debut at CABSAT 2015

CABSAT 2015, Hall 3, Stand C3-41, Dubai 10-12 March 2015: A new company, Broadcast Wireless Systems, has been established to offer expertise, agility and objective advice on specialist broadcast RF requirements and will make its debut at CABSAT 2015.

Formed by wireless experts Stuart Brown and Max Zaja, with more than 60 years’ experience between them with the likes of Cobham, Link Research, Tandberg/Ericsson, Vislink and the BBC, Broadcast Wireless Systems now provides high-level sales, service and support of best-in-class wireless systems from a variety of manufacturers.

Broadcast Wireless Systems Commercial Director Stuart Brown said, “Our depth of experience means that we can design and implement bespoke wireless products and systems that precisely meet client needs for specific applications.

“New technologies now enable production teams to reliably reach places on land, sea or sky, limited only by what they can carry, which in wireless terms is precious little. Our job is to separate genuine performance from ‘specmanship’ to ensure our customers get not only a robust and reliable system, but a sound investment for the future.”

Broadcast Wireless Systems offers high-level systems integration and turnkey project management. The company also takes 100 percent responsibility for design and integration as well as round-the-clock service and support for every component in each system that it supplies.

Technical Director Max Zaja said, “The Middle East and Africa has seen phenomenal growth in the use of wireless systems in recent years and we are delighted to introduce our company for the first time at an industry trade show that is the cornerstone of such a vibrant market.”

