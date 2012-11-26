Adorama Heads to Government Video Expo 2012 | Delivers Production Presentations Featuring Sony, Canon and More

New York, NY – November 26, 2012 – Adorama, the leading supplier of pro video, photographic and consumer electronics products, today announced its presence at the Government Video Expo, to be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC from November 28 – 29. As part of its commitment to the public sector, Adorama, a government contract holder and schedule partner, will have representatives onsite in booth 353 to provide attendees with the latest information on its GSA program, products, and services. In addition, Adorama product professionals will showcase a wide-range of professional video gear including the new Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera, Canon’s C100 and C300 series, and Sony’s PMW200 and brand new EA50UH cameras.

Adorama Conference Presentations

Adorama will also present a number of PME Conference Sessions on video production. Sessions include:

Camera Quick-Start Workshop » The Sony PMW-200 – 60 min

Sony's new PMW-200 Professional Camcorder continues the tradition set with the PMW-EX1 but adds some killer new features. This new 1/2" Full HD sensor camera records broadcast quality at 50Mbps in a 4:2:2 color space. The camera also includes improved low-light performance and a new lens. In this session Adorama will go over the key features of the PMW-200 camera system and discuss its application in real world production environments.

Camera Quick-Start Workshop » The Sony NEX-EA50UH – 60 min

With large sensor camera systems all the rage nowadays, there has yet to be an event/ENG style camcorder that not only sports a large sensor (for selective focus and great low light capabilities), but also has features such as auto focus and a built-in zoom rocker. That is until now. The Sony NEX-EA50UH is an affordable camcorder that includes features many shooters have been looking for in a large sensor camera system. In this session presenters will look at the camera's many features and discuss and demonstrate how the camera can be used in today's varied production environments.

Lighting & Shooting Interviews – 90 min

How do you make the right choices about camera placement and lighting when shooting interviews? And, how do you do that consistently? This session will focus on best practices when lighting and shooting interviews. Adorama will discuss and demonstrate certain "rules" or "agreements" that can be followed to help you consistently shoot great looking, great sounding and natural interviews. It will also include live demonstrations of various equipment and set-ups.



Camera Quick-Start Workshop » Canon EOS C100 & C300 – 75 min

Both Canon's new EOS C100 and the EOS C300 are part of a new breed of large sensor Digital Cinema Cameras. Small, modular and lightweight, the cameras were designed to allow videographers and DPs to focus on acquiring high quality, full HD content for a variety of productions (events, industrials, documentaries, green screen shoots, etc.). This session will take attendees through the basic features of both camera systems including their differences and discuss shooting styles and in camera set-ups that can be used in productions.

The Adorama MPE Conference Session schedule is as follows:



Nov 28th – Room 209C

11am – Lighting and shooting interviews

1pm – Sony PMW200

3pm – Sony EA50

4:30pm – C100/C300



Nov 29th – Room 209C

10am – Sony PMW200

11:30am – Sony EA50

1pm – C100/C300



Attendees can visit the Government Video website for more information.

About Adorama

Adorama is more than a camera store. It’s one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, and electronics retailers, having served its customers for nearly 35 years. Adorama has grown from its New York City superstore into a global online destination, Adorama.com, for photography and imaging products, services, and education. Adorama’s vast offerings now encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab (AdoramaPix), pro equipment rental (Adorama Rental Company), and its award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free educational resources for photographers.

Adorama has the honor of being listed in Forbes.com’s "Best of the Web" Top 100 Internet Retailers, and in Consumer Reports as a leading photography and electronics retailer. Visit Adorama at Adorama.com.

