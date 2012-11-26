Jünger Audio Appoints Oliver Harms In The Far East

Dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio is delighted to announce the appointment of Oliver Harms, who has joined the company to handle Technical Sales for the Asia region.

Harms has extensive experience in audio and hardware development, having previously worked for Native Instruments, GSP-Audiotechnologies and Formac. He also has a thorough knowledge of Asian culture and speaks and writes fluent Mandarin.

Peter Poers, Managing Director of Jünger Audio, says: “We have noticed a significant increase in sales to countries in Asia, in particular China, and this appointment reflects the importance we place on further developing our business in this region. Oliver’s experience in audio and hardware solutions, along with his impressive communication skills, will help our customers integrate Jünger Audio’s Level Magic™ Loudness control into their broadcast workflow in a simple and effective way.”

Oliver Harms adds: “I am very happy to be working for Jünger Audio and to have this opportunity to channel my audio and hardware experience into the new and challenging environment of technical sales. It is also a delight to be working with such a great team.”

Harms will primarily be based in Jünger Audio’s head office in Berlin but will be making regular trips to the Far East to support sales activity in the region.

