TMD makes sophisticated media and workflow management intuitive and available to all at NAB2015

New products and user interface for simplified use

NAB, Las Vegas, #N4425: TMD, the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, is exhibiting at NAB to launch a new range of products, including packaged asset management solutions, providing cost-effective asset management applications for the SME market. Also new is Chameleon - an intuitive user interface, designed to minimise the time needed for users to become effective.

Recognising that the broad range of users of asset and workflow management systems have different requirements, TMD is introducing a new browser-based user interface. The new interface, called Chameleon, is simply tailored to the needs of a user or group’s role-relevant functionality. With most people now familiar with simple user interfaces through social media, the goal is to make the TMD Mediaflex® asset management solution so simple to use that it requires little to no technology training.

TMD will also be demonstrating their new, highly cost-effective, off-the-shelf range of asset management solutions, aimed at small to mid-sized organisations, including broadcast, production and archive organisations. The initial range of solutions includes archive, post production and non-linear delivery applications. Powered by TMD’s globally renowned Mediaflex technology, they are powerful, simple to implement, and allow the user to increase functionality and scale the system as needs grow.

“What our users – including some of the biggest broadcasters in the world – are telling us is that they need to give huge numbers of staff access to the asset management system, for all sorts of good productivity reasons,” said Tony Taylor, CEO and Chairman of TMD. “We have developed our solutions so that they are so simple to understand that users need little to no training.

“That extends to configuring the systems and building the workflows,” Taylor added. “From the top level user interfaces to the core software architecture, we have enabled our solutions to offer ease of use, a huge amount of scalability and flexibility, and freedom to integrate with multiple third-party vendors. That means we can offer a low-cost package with the ability to scale right up to the world’s largest asset management systems for organisations such as Discovery Communications.”

TMD will also be discussing its Unified Media Services (UMS) architecture at NAB 2015. UMS is a simple approach to a service-oriented architecture to underpin TMD’s solutions. Based on open standards, the USM architecture effectively decouples the technology – and in particular the interfacing between devices from multiple vendors – from the operations. Decisions on the implementation of new services and workflows can be taken and developed on commercial grounds, making organisations more agile.

TMD is exhibiting at NAB 2015 (Las Vegas, 13 – 16 April) on booth number N 4425.

About TMD

TMD is a global leader focused on designing and delivering media & content management solutions and associated services to the global media, broadcast and archive sectors. Headquartered in Aylesbury UK the company’s Mediaflex software applications provide a platform for the management of both traditional physical media, such as film and video tape, as well as digital content. TMD’s global reach includes office locations in the USA and Australia. For additional information on TMD products and services, please visit www.tmd.tv.

Head Office:

TMD Ltd

Tower House

High Street

Aylesbury

HP20 1SQ

UK

UK Contact: Mary Wyatt

Telephone: +44 1296 745080

Email: info@tmd.tv

Web: www.tmd.tv

Press contact: Jennie Evans, Manor Marketing

Telephone: +44 1635 44991

Email: jennie@manormarketing.tv