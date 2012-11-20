NEP Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Corplex

Addition of Leading Mobile Broadcast Brand Further Expands NEP's Pool of Expertise in Delivering Industry-Leading Service for Sports and Entertainment Production

PITTSBURGH -- Nov. 20, 2012 -- NEP today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Corplex, a Chicago-based provider of digital and HD mobile broadcast production facilities and services. Building on their longstanding relationship, the two companies expect to consummate the transaction on or around Dec. 17, by which date NEP will acquire Corplex's entire fleet of production vehicles including its three HD trucks: Chromium, Iridium, and Platinum. In addition, Corplex's renowned engineering and support staff will join the team of top professionals in NEP's Mobile Unit division.

"We're proud to add Corplex and its talented and experienced team to our growing network of industry-leading brands in mobile production. The expertise available in both companies, combined with NEP's depth of resources, will enable us to continue offering exceptional service to our clients focused on major sports and entertainment events," said Mike Fernander, president and general manager, NEP U.S. Mobile Unit division. "We've worked together for many years in some of the world's largest mobile broadcast compounds; therefore, we know Corplex shares NEP's core values of delivering superior service, working together as one team, providing innovative solutions, and meeting commitments with integrity and passion."

The Corplex brand joins NEP's other high-profile mobile production subsidiaries including Supershooters, NCP, Denali, Sweetwater, and Trio Video. Corplex's top executives, including current president Scott West, Dave Greany, Joe Scionti, and Carter Ruehrdanz, will all assume significant roles within the NEP Mobile Unit division. As a result of the acquisition, NEP will consolidate all of its Chicago operations at Corplex's current Lake Bluff, Ill., headquarters.

"The acquisition by NEP is a tremendous opportunity for Corplex and our clients. This allows two financially strong and well-respected companies to join together, and it makes complete sense, given our complementary business focus and our longtime working relationship. We are very pleased to join the NEP team," said West. "As part of NEP, we'll be able to offer our clients access to the largest pool of resources in the industry, including some of the leading technology experts and engineers in the mobile broadcasting field."

Founded in 1985 as a broadcast engineering company, Corplex has grown to become a leader in live television broadcasting. In 1998, Corplex designed and built one of the industry's first all-digital mobile production units, and the company's commitment to innovation continues to be reflected today in the design elements of Chromium, Iridium, and Platinum -- all state-of-the-art 53-foot expanding HD trailers backed by three graphics/support B-units. Corplex maintains a busy schedule of production for sports, corporate, news, and entertainment events throughout the United States and Canada.

# # #

About NEP

With the world's most advanced equipment, largest fleet of mobile units and global production studios to suit every genre, NEP enables its clients to execute, deliver, and display exceptional productions on any platform around the world. For more than 30 years, NEP has ensured its clients' success by delivering superior service and building lasting relationships with a passion for continuous innovation. NEP's talented staff is committed to acting with integrity and working as a team to deliver comprehensive solutions for remote production, studio production, video display, webcasting, and power generation that set the global industry standard. For more information, visit www.nepinc.com.