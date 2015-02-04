Orad to Showcase PowerWall Hi-Res Video Wall Solution at Integrated Systems Europe

February 3, 2015 -- Orad will present its PowerWall hi-res video wall display solution on the Leyard stand (11-P66) at the upcoming ISE event in Amsterdam, February 10-12. The Orad PowerWall is a turnkey system for video walls. Based on Orad's HDVG4 platform, PowerWall provides up to 16k resolution output from a single box. A single HDVG4 platform outputs eight genlocked 3G or 16 HD SDI signals that can be tiled across the video wall according to the size and shape required. The resolution can range from 3840x1080 in the 2x1 setup, 7680x2160 in the 4x2 setup, and a staggering 15360x2160 in the 8x2 arrangement, all from a single HDVG4.

Also on display will be Orad’s new web-based Layout Configurator tool for increased efficiency. Accessible from any PC on the same network as the Orad HDVG4 video rendering platform, a user simply needs to open a browser and connect to the HDVG in order to change the layout. New layouts can be quickly created either from scratch, or based upon an existing layout.

For more about PowerWall, please go to: http://www.orad.tv/product/studio/powerwall.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

