NETIA Unveils Enhanced Version of Its Content Management System (CMS) at IBC2012

CLARET, France -- NETIA, a leading software manufacturer of media asset management and radio automation solutions, today announced an enhanced version of its Content Management System (CMS). NETIA's CMS allows users to manage all processes within the global production environment through simple, easy-to-manage workflow and task automation. The new release leverages all of the power of NETIA's popular CMS and includes enriched features in its metadata management module, more robust indexing and segmentation tools, and more flexible control over the entire system.

"With a complete suite of tools supporting workflow from end to end, CMS users are positioned to maximize the value of content more easily and efficiently across a broader range of platforms," said Daniel Dedisse, product director at NETIA. "The enhancements introduced in CMS extend the user's control over metadata and its use, as well as the overall operation of the system."

NETIA's comprehensive CMS is a powerful, integrated suite of media asset management solutions that together enable users to streamline all of their production processes, from editing through post production and distribution. Through a single customizable Web-based interface, the NETIA CMS facilitates a highly automated workflow across the production environment, simplifying and speeding the process of storing, managing, and distributing content to any service provider or multimedia platform. The NETIA software suite also simplifies the sharing and management of assets, in turn allowing users to connect all of their partners and vendors within a single production ecosystem.

Through refinements made to CMS, users now can personalize the system's GUI to include more fields, as well as modify its metadata template. In order to automate the description of audio and video content, NETIA CMS now interfaces with speech-to-text transcription systems available on the market. A multilingual thesaurus module available in this new release of CMS allows users to enjoy endless possibilities in describing content very precisely, and this capability ultimately makes it easier for users across the organization to access and retrieve content. Finally, CMS offers an enhanced administration application for system management.

About NETIA

NETIA, a GlobeCast company, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 10,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides content management solutions to major radio and television brands and multimedia groups around the world. Clients include SBS and ABC in Australia, RAI Italy, France Telecom/Orange, MediaCorp Singapore, RTL France, Radio Globo in Brazil, RTM Malaysia, Radio France, the Associated Press, France Télévisions, TV Center Russia, and L'Équipe 24/24. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

