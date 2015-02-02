Cinegy announces new partnership with Rahul Commerce

Munich, Germany 2 February 2015 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression, playout and automation, today announced a new partnership with Rahul Commerce, one of India’s leading distributors of multimedia technology in India.

Dhiren Shah, Partner at Rahul Commerce, said, “Cinegy’s digital video processing products complement our existing product portfolio and improves our ability to deliver systems that integrate all areas of media production in one comprehensive, elegant and homogeneous environment for broadcasters, post production houses and systems integrators throughout the Indian market.”

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “Our association with Rahul Commerce puts Cinegy at the centre of a vibrant, rapidly developing broadcast and technology market and will enable us to deliver highly relevant products to a vast user base that can deploy our technologies to their full potential.”

About Rahul Commerce

Founded in 1998 by Dhiren and Anand Shah, Rahul Commerce maintains offices in Mumbai and Pune, India. Backed by a strong team of 50 professionals and a nationwide network of dealers and consultants, Rahul Commerce aims to provide the latest media technologies to its customers, with a portfolio that spans Web streaming, film and video post production, animation, gaming, special effects, graphics, multimedia and more. www.rahulcom.com

About Cinegy

Cinegy develops innovative video, broadcast and production software solutions, encompassing every aspect of a collaborative workflow including IP Tools, ingest, editing to playout, all connected to an active archive with full Digital Asset Management.

Based on standard IT hardware and non-proprietary storage technology, Cinegy products are reliable, affordable, scalable, easily deployable and intuitive.

