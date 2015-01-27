Pixel Power shows graphics and automation mastery for broadcasters and post at BVE 2015

Automated systems for real time broadcast and production delivering high efficiency and high reliability playout

Cambridge, 27 January 2015: Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast graphics and automation solutions, is using its presence at BVE 2015 as an opportunity to discuss the future of graphics across the whole of the broadcast world. Alongside demonstrations of a range of the rich creative solutions based on its Clarity platform, Pixel Power staff will be on hand to talk about how automated content packaging is transforming channel branding and collapsing the cost of playout.

Pixel Factory incorporates the best of breed graphics from the Clarity Graphics engine, recognised as the comprehensive solution to high quality broadcast graphics in HD and beyond, with the Pixel Power Gallium workflow management system, which provides work order processing and asset management. As well as allowing broadcasters to create many more trailers and promos with a lower budget while retaining a consistent and distinctive on-air identity, it also offers a radical new approach to channel playout.

For thematic channels, where schedules are locked down a day or two before transmission Pixel Factory can package every part of the output: programmes, commercial breaks, promos, and audience retention tricks like squeezebacks and voiceovers. That means the entire channel can be played or distributed from simple video servers, channel in a box systems or IP streaming solutions without the need for a dedicated graphics device in the playout chain. Pixel Factory also provides the perfect packaging solution for VoD and OTT services where its output can be sent directly to the CDN portal in the required formats. This simplification of the chain delivers greater resilience and reliability while simultaneously lowering the capital cost below that of a basic channel in a box solution.

Factory is capable of handling video and audio source files and graphics templates including clips, complex 3D graphics and DVE’s so now all channels can benefit from sophisticated branding and visual promotions.

“We see BVE as an opportunity to talk to a number of our key UK clients,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “We have some pretty bold ideas on how we can transform the broadcast landscape through automated content packaging coupled to our graphics excellence. BVE is a great opportunity to talk through these ideas with broadcasters and media companies, as well as showing what the systems can do.”

BVE is at Excel in London 24 – 26 February. Pixel Power can be found on stand M43.

