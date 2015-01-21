Cinegy announces partnership with TRAMS

Munich, Germany 20 January 2015 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout today announced a new partnership with UK-based systems integrator and reseller Trams.

Warren Peel, Managing Director at Trams said, “Trams is delighted to partner with Cinegy and enhance our portfolio of best-of-breed solutions. Cinegy media asset management technologies, together with our Quantum Stornext Pro solutions, enable customers to accelerate revenue generation through optimised workflows, whilst archiving and protecting more content at a lower cost”.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “We are very excited about our new partnership with Trams. This partnership will provide broadcasters and production houses in the UK with local access to Cinegy’s world leading, innovative and cost effective solutions”.

At BVE 2015, Trams will showcase Cinegy’s archive and media asset management solution, Cinegy Archive, along with Cinegy’s playout and automation solution, Cinegy Air, on Stand R26. Stop by for a demo and pick up a complimentary license of Cinegy Player, Cinegy’s broadcast video player (valued at 95 euros).

About Trams

Delivering innovative IT Solutions since 1990, Trams was the winner of the Quantum Stornext VAR of the Year Award for 2012, 2013 & 2014. Based in central London, but operating throughout the UK, Trams is a leading business-to-business IT systems and services provider, with experienced specialist consultants in Storage & Creative Workflows, New Media, Commercial IT, and Education. Our service delivery includes consultancy through to hardware and software provision, installation, configuration, and post-sales support and maintenance. Trams maintains accreditations with over 50 leading suppliers which include our long standing partnership as an Apple Authorised Reseller and Service Provider, Quantum Storage Value Added Reseller and Xerox Managed Print Partner. http://www.trams.co.uk

About Cinegy

Cinegy develops innovative video, broadcast and production software solutions, encompassing every aspect of a collaborative workflow including IP Tools, ingest, editing to playout, all connected to an active archive with full Digital Asset Management.

Based on standard IT hardware and non-proprietary storage technology, Cinegy products are reliable, affordable, scalable, easily deployable and intuitive.

