Pilat Media Picks Digital Media Veteran Damien Thomson to Manage Australasia

LONDON -- Aug. 7, 2012 -- Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB), the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that Damien Thomson has joined the company as general manager for Australasia. In his new role, Thomson will manage all operations throughout the Asia-Pacific region, including direct sales for Pilat Media's flagship Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS). Thomson will be based in Sydney.

"Damien is the ideal professional to lead our efforts in Australia, New Zealand, and the broader Asia-Pacific region as momentum continues to build there for our award-winning media management software platform," said Avi Engel, CEO, Pilat Media. "Damien will apply his proven management skills and deep knowledge of the Australasia marketplace not only to expand our growing client base, but also to strengthen our support for existing customers throughout the region."

Prior to joining Pilat Media, Thomson served for more than four years as managing director, Asia-Pacific, for Facilitate Digital, an Australian supplier of digital media workflow systems and ad trading software platforms. Prior to that, he was general manager, New Zealand, for Facilitate Digital. Additional previous positions include head of partner services for Associated Northcliffe Digital and general manager for New World Music and Media. Before entering the digital media industry, Thomson held accounting and finance positions in Australia with Vodafone Hutchinson, the REIN Group, and Mail Call Transport & Logistics.

"Pilat Media has a strong foothold in the Australasia region, with showcase installations of IBMS in noted media enterprises such as SBS, New Zealand's MediaWorks TV, Sky New Zealand, and Australia's largest pay-television provider, FOXTEL," said Thomson. "I'm looking forward to helping build on this strength and working with the Pilat Media management team to expand our presence even further in the region."

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and FOXTEL. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

