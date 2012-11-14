Haivision Launches Next-Generation, High-Performance H.264 Encoding Platform With Makito(TM) X Series

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- Nov. 14, 2012 -- Haivision today announced their next-generation, high-performance H.264 video encoding platform, the Makito(TM) X Series. The innovative Makito X Series combines a market-proven feature set with a six fold increase in encoding power to deliver quantum advances in picture quality and density. Addressing the tremendous growth in the use of live IP video within the enterprise and across the Internet, the Makito X Series delivers superb high quality HD video using half of the bandwidth of comparable encoders.

The Makito X2, a dual channel low-latency HD-SDI H.264 encoder, is the first Haivision product to incorporate the new X Series technology. With unmatched density, the Makito X2 can encode up to 12 HD sources (up to 1080p60) to H.264 within a single 1RU of rack space. Supporting High Profile H.264 video compression, the Makito X2 delivers highly efficient video encoding, yielding up to twice the picture quality while maintaining the Makito's legendary 55-millisecond encoding latency. The picture quality of the Makito X2 streams are on par with broadcast-quality encoders at higher bitrates and deliver pristine quality at bitrates lower than 2 Mbps, ideal for Internet or satellite transport of HD video.

Delivering video to multiple platforms and across a variety of networks simultaneously, the Makito X2 supports multiple bitrate (MBR) streaming with up to four renditions of each input from 32 Kbps to 25 Mbps at full 1080p60. The Makito X2 encoder can also output a variety of stream types such as TS and RTMP over unicast and multicast. With its support for MBR, the Makito X2 concurrently services desktops, mobile devices, set-top boxes, signage players, recorders, and streaming servers.

"Haivision has once again redefined the IP video encoding market on price, performance, and features," said Mirko Wicha, president, and CEO of Haivision. "The Makito is currently the de facto HD H.264 encoding appliance in the market, and now the Makito X2 delivers unrivaled density/quality for IP video applications. This next generation H.264 performance-based architecture is a true testament to our exceptional engineering capabilities and proven track record of delivering industry-leading solutions."

For remote installations or headends, the Makito X2 offers highly flexible configurations and is available as an ultra-compact appliance for dual channel requirements, or within a 1RU (6 blades) or 4RU (21 blades) chassis for high-density encoding/decoding challenges. Equally powerful at delivering exceptional video quality at high bandwidth and within bandwidth constrained designs, the Makito X2 is ideal for video headends, IPTV, distribution, and communications within the enterprise, education, medical, military, and broadcast markets.

The Makito X2 makes its debut at Content and Communications World (CCW) 2012 in New York City on Nov. 14-15 at the Haivision booth 818. The Makito X2 will be available in volume in January 2013.

