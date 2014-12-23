The Tiffen Company Announces CES 2015 Lineup of Innovative Solutions for Professional and Aspiring Image Makers

Join Tiffen at CES for an exclusive preview of leading technologies for every consumer level; booth C10441 to feature CES Digital Imaging Innovation Honoree Steadicam CURVE, the brand new ZING imageTAKER for iPad, the latest version of Tiffen Dfx digital filter suite, and more technology breakthroughs

Hauppauge, NY – December 23, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, today announced its new product lineup for the 2015 International CES exhibition, which will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 6-9. Defining the trend for image maker gear and technology, Tiffen will be giving show attendees an exclusive inside look at a number of new breakthrough products at booth C10441, including the CES Innovation Honoree Steadicam CURVE.

“We have spent decades immersed in the image making world and consider ourselves master architects when it comes to developing innovative digital imaging accessories,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO of the Tiffen Company. “The connection we have with the imaging community runs deep. From skateboarders and soccer moms to wedding photographers, independent filmmakers and Hollywood cinematographers, we have crafted Tiffen products that transcend genres and skill sets, connecting everyone through the art of image making. Laying the groundwork for 2015, our new Tiffen products carry forward that core DNA innovation and define the image making trends of tomorrow.”

Featuring CES Digital Imaging Innovation Honoree Steadicam CURVE

The special star of this year’s show is CES’ newest Digital Imaging Innovation Honoree, Steadicam CURVE. The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

A groundbreaking camera stabilization product from the legendary Steadicam brand, CURVE’s compact form factor gives GoPro users the freedom to shoot shake-free video. The CURVE handle can be locked for use as a handgrip for capturing the most adventurous shots, or folded up to fit in a back pocket for maximum portability. CURVE provides Steadicam Hollywood stabilization to the action-oriented GoPro user, promising a flawless shot every time. Steadicam CURVE for GoPro is designed specifically for use with GoPro® HERO®, GoPro® HERO®2, GoPro® HERO®3, GoPro® HERO®3+ and most recently, GoPro® HERO®4 Black and Silver cameras.

Also joining Steadicam’s consumer-friendly lineup of gear at CES 2015 is the award-winning SOLO® camera stabilizer and monopod. The groundbreaking Steadicam SOLO has been ingeniously engineered for versatile shooting with both DSLRs and camcorders, and can be used hand-held, as a monopod, or with the optional Arm & Vest, making it suitable for a wide range of prosumer and professional video productions.

Introducing ZING imageTAKER for iPad, Tiffen Dfx 4, XLE Filters and the PRO Power LED

For CES 2015, Tiffen is rolling out brand new products designed with today’s technological needs in mind. The latest is the ZING imageTaker collection, the ultimate solution for perfecting iPad photography. The ZING collection includes an innovative iPad case that gives users the ability to quickly switch from protecting to shooting, all without the trouble of removing the iPad from the case. Carry, shoot and protect in style, all in one step, with ZING’s lineup of cases, pouches and straps.

Tiffen will also be showcasing the latest updates to Tiffen Dfx. Version 4 now offers OFX plugin support for compatibility with digital intermediate workflows such as Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve and Assimilate Scratch, as well as The Foundry’s high-end NUKE visual effects program. It also adds historical photographic processes and motion picture film stocks to its extensive collection of features and capabilities.

Featuring cutting-edge filter technology, Tiffen’s brand new XLE Series filters help color correct images captured during long, extreme exposure shooting, producing a smooth, softening effect on objects and matter in motion. On display at CES 2015, the APEX, the ADVANTIX and the AXENT XLE filters are the ultimate imaging tools designed to provide control for these issues on a wide range of sensors and lenses in various lighting environments.

Perfect for run-and-gun location lighting, the Lowel PRO Power LED is a compact focusing light available in hi-CRI tungsten or daylight color, with impressive output and a wide fresnel 8:1 focus range for lighting from a distance. Dimmable without color shift, the light works with both AC power and its special DC accessory battery system, which can clamp-mount to the stand or be used with a shoulder strap for handheld lighting. The Lowel PRO light is perfect for on-the-go shooting and small location studio setups.

The Full Tiffen Product Lineup at CES 2015

CES press and attendees are invited to stop by the Tiffen booth (C10441) for a look at new Tiffen products and a chance to win one of many Tiffen giveaways.

• Steadicam CURVE, Smoothee and SOLO:

In addition to the CES Digital Imaging Innovation Honoree Steadicam CURVE for GoPro HERO cameras and the Steadicam SOLO stabilizer/monopod hybrid, Tiffen will have on display Steadicam Smoothee camera stabilizers for iPhone 5/5s, Drift® and GoPro HERO cameras, including the latest HERO4.

• ZING imageTAKER Collection:

The ultimate solution for perfecting iPad photography, the ZING collection includes an innovative iPad case that gives users the ability to quickly switch from protecting to shooting, all without the trouble of removing the iPad from the case. Carry, shoot and protect in style, all in one step, with ZING’s lineup of cases, pouches and straps.

• Tiffen Dfx 4:

Dfx is the only plugin package that replicates award-winning Tiffen optical filtering, Rosco and Gam gobos and gels, plus hundreds of photographic film stocks. It is a complete cinematographer/editor toolkit that provides the majority of Tiffen optical filters within a single software suite designed to work with industry-standard photo and video editing applications.

• Tiffen Filters:

Tiffen will have a lineup of filters on display, including the new XLE series. Tiffen XLE filters are designed with extreme long exposure photography in mind, and they allow new image creation opportunities with DSLR cameras. The new Tiffen XLE filter line features three distinct filters with varying levels of infrared (IR) filtration: the APEX, the ADVANTIX and the AXENT. Also, Tiffen will be showcasing its popular Variable Neutral Density (VND) filter in various sizes. The Tiffen VND offers both photographers and videographers convenience in price and performance by combining seven ND filters into one high-performance optical filter.

• Lowel Lighting:

Lowel is the world leader in location lighting. This CES, Tiffen will feature the newest addition to the Lowel lineup – the PRO Power LED. The PRO Power LED is a compact focusing light available in hi-CRI tungsten or daylight color, with impressive output and a wide fresnel 8:1 focus range, perfect for on-the-go shooting and small location studio setups. In addition, Tiffen’s lighting lineup will include Lowel Prime Location LED designed for lighting in the real world. With high output spread over a wide 50-degree beam angle, this 1x1 LED panel features a very rugged housing and a high IP-65 rating. An IP (Ingress Protection) rating of 65 means Prime Location LEDs can be used in rain, sand or dust storms.

• Domke Next Generation Camera Bags and Gear:

Tiffen’s Domke Next Generation camera bag lineup includes the new Journalist, Metropolitan, Adventurer and Viewfinder series with PocketFlex® and GearProtex® technology for the ultimate in customizable bags. All bags are newly available for shipping.

• Davis & Sanford Tripods:

Davis & Sanford tripods are an industry staple, and Tiffen will feature popular products from the lineup including the new Carbon Fiber Traverse TR644C-36.

