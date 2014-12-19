Volicon Announces Collaboration With Adobe to Accelerate Capture and Editing of Broadcast Content

Integration of Volicon's Observer(R) Technology With Adobe Premiere Pro CC Enables Users to Complete Edits Within Minutes Rather Than Hours or Days

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Dec. 18, 2014 -- Volicon today announced that it has collaborated with Adobe to enable an exceptionally rapid workflow for capturing aired content and making it instantly available in Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro CC video editing software. Using Volicon's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) along with Adobe Premiere Pro CC, broadcasters and other content producers can radically accelerate the repurposing of aired audio and video for rebroadcast, bringing breaking news promos, sports highlights, weather updates, and other timely pieces to air very quickly and simply.

"Networks and stations use the Observer's full HD encoders to capture and deliver content to air, so it's no stretch to leverage Observer-recorded broadcasts to support and speed time-sensitive edit workflows for the many broadcasters working with Adobe Premiere Pro CC," said Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon. "The open environment offered by Adobe Premiere Pro CC facilitates a seamless handoff of content from the Observer system, without the need to 'flip' files. With this capability, a single editor can access, transfer, and edit content in a fraction of the time often required for repurposing."

The Observer Media Intelligence Platform, equipped with Volicon's Capture application, provides an easy-to-use and cost-effective live or linear acquisition solution that works across the diversity of sources: baseband, MPEG-TS, or post-STB. Recording around the clock, the platform can encode live, network contribution, and cable/satellite/IPTV feeds and make them available within seconds to users -- without the costs and constraints of user-based licensing -- via an intuitive browser-based interface.

Working with the Observer(R) interface, multiple editors can review content as it is captured, immediately clip high-value footage, and push long GOP H.264-encoded media clips directly to Adobe Premiere Pro CC. Supporting a range of incoming containers and codecs, Adobe Premiere Pro CC accepts this content from the Observer platform without requiring any time-consuming transcoding or repackaging.

"Adobe Premiere Pro CC not only provides broadcasters with powerful video editing tools, but also enables highly efficient workflows built on smooth integration with other best-in-class solutions," said Simon Williams, director of strategic alliances at Adobe. "Using the combination of the Observer platform with Adobe Premiere Pro CC is so straightforward that users can simply export media from the Volicon system directly into their edit timeline. Editors can focus on the creative aspects of their work while reducing the overall time required to turn around projects."

Quincy Broadcast Group newsrooms, with more than 12 broadcast stations across the United States, already take advantage of this product pairing to reduce their promo-creation time from days to just minutes. In as little as one second after video airs, even during an ongoing broadcast, users in the promo department can export footage directly into an Adobe Premiere Pro CC timeline to begin editing and adding graphics. There is no need to draw on other station resources to shoot or provide video, perform voiceovers, or add effects. Using only the tools provided by the Observer and Adobe Premiere Pro CC, a single staff member at any given Quincy station can package a promo, ready for air, within 30 minutes.

