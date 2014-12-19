Ohio's WBNS-10TV Expands Deployment of Dejero Mobile Newsgathering Systems

Dejero LIVE+ Transmitters, LIVE+ Mobile Apps, and LIVE+ VSET Vehicle-Mounted Transmitters Bring Flexibility and Immediacy to Live Breaking News Coverage

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Dec. 18, 2014 -- WBNS-10TV, the market-leading CBS affiliate based in Columbus, Ohio, has expanded its deployment of Dejero's award-winning mobile newsgathering systems. The station has now deployed eight portable Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to its mobile news crews, enabling them to provide live coverage from the source of breaking news. In addition, three-quarters of the WBNS-10TV news staff is now equipped with iPhones running the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App, which bonds the phone's available cellular and Wi-Fi connections to transmit broadcast-quality live video from any location.

"Since we discovered Dejero, the technology has transformed our news operation and helped us maintain our position as central Ohio's news leader. Today we very seldom have a news cycle in which we aren't streaming important stories to air using one or more of the Dejero systems," said Tim Moushey, news operations manager, WBNS-10TV. "The LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters and LIVE+ Mobile Apps give us a highly reliable and cost-effective alternative to deploying microwave or satellite trucks. And because the transmitters are so portable, we can be first on the scene to stream live video from areas the trucks can't reach."

In one recent example involving the story of a nurse who contracted the Ebola virus in Texas and traveled to Ohio, WBNS-10TV was able to send news crews to the airports in Akron and Cleveland to provide team coverage as the story unfolded. Equipped with a Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter that transmitted live HD video using available cellular and Wi-Fi networks, each news team was able to provide more immediate coverage than would have been possible if a vehicle had been deployed.

"Our news videographers love the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter because it's so fast to deploy and easy to use. And the LIVE+ Mobile App is especially useful in severe weather coverage since our reporters can transmit from anywhere, even their moving cars," Moushey added. "Even more reassuring for our producers, we're getting less than a second of latency in our metro area with the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters -- easily rivaling the traditional newsgathering systems we use. We also love the flexibility of either going live or using the Store & Forward function to send video clips for later broadcast."

In addition to the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters and LIVE+ Mobile Apps, WBNS-TV10 has deployed Dejero LIVE+ VSET 1-U vehicle-mounted transmitters in four of its microwave trucks. The LIVE+ VSET units provide a fast and flexible backup when microwave transmissions are not possible, such as a lack of a line of sight in a hilly area or an equipment malfunction.

"WBNS-TV10 is a textbook case of how a market-leading station can leverage Dejero solutions to maintain its competitive edge and offer viewers the most current updates possible for breaking news stories," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "WBNS-TV10 is leading by example, demonstrating how versatile, flexible, and cost-effective Dejero mobile transmission systems can be as a supplement to more traditional newsgathering technologies."

