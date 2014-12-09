Sound Devices Announces Promotion of Ed Capp to Vice President of Sales

Company Veteran Brings High Level of Technical Expertise and Leadership to New Position

REEDSBURG, WI, DECEMBER 9, 2014 — Sound Devices, specialists in audio and video products, announced today that Ed Capp has been named Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Capp will oversee and manage the Sound Devices global sales team, further promoting the company’s entire range of products while continuing to strengthen the Sound Devices reseller and distributor network.

“I am very pleased to announce the promotion of Ed Capp to Vice President of Sales,” says Matt Anderson, President of Sound Devices. “Ed has worked with us for 12 years, and has always been a solid member of our sales team and company. We look forward to his continuing leadership and commitment to fostering big growth for Sound Devices.”

During his tenure with Sound Devices, Capp has been instrumental in significantly expanding the company’s reach around the world. In addition to developing the important Southern California markets in the U.S., he has played a critical role in cultivating Sound Devices’ strong presence in Asia, making it one of the most sought-after audio brands in the region.

Thanks to Sound Devices’ strong customer base, what began as a small company has today evolved into a global brand, focused not only on audio but video as well. To support this transition, Sound Devices launched its Video Devices brand earlier this year. Capp played a key role in this process, working diligently to expand the company’s global sales network and develop the right sales channels to address this new market. In addition, Capp was also tasked with working more closely on the company’s overall sales management strategy and customer service to ensure that it could support and meet its growing customer needs.

Prior to Sound Devices, Capp held a myriad of positions in a range of AV-related industries, including large corporate AV meetings or events and sound mixing for broadcast and live events. He also served as the U.S. regional sales manager for Shure. Capp holds a communications degree from Emerson College in Boston, MA.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices, a brand of Sound Devices, produces digital video recorders and related products that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, livesports, live events and mobile production.

Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites,www.sounddevices.com; www.videodevices.com.