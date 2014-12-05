Forbidden to Offer Webinar Focused on Video Editing in the New Forscene Environment

LONDON -- Dec. 5, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced today that it will offer a free webinar to introduce the new Forscene environment to editors, producers, directors, and others involved in video creation. The webinar, slated for Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. PST, will be run by renowned craft editor Jeff Krebs, who recently became Forbidden's regional manager for Canada and the Eastern U.S.

"Forscene has long been a powerful professional-grade editing platform, but we unveiled a redesigned interface and some new functionality at IBC2014 that makes it even better, and those improvements have sparked interest from a new wave of users," said Stephen Streater, CEO at Forbidden Technologies plc. "Editors in North America and elsewhere who were not able to attend our in-person training sessions in November have another chance to learn from a post-production pro, Jeff Krebs, our in-house expert who was already an accomplished video editor long before he joined us at Forbidden. People will see clearly that Forscene is a lot more powerful than they ever would have expected."

Titled "Edit Like a God," the webinar will give an overview of the system and focus on how to get the most from Forscene's editing functions. Krebs will cover topics such as the importance of keyboard assignments, multicam editing, storytelling-based effects, and Advanced Authoring Format versus Avid log exchange.

More information and registration is available at http://bit.ly/1yjAV18.

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.com. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

