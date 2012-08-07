Dolby support a huge success for PHABRIX – more unveiled at IBC

Originally released for its popular PHABRIX Sx hand held test and measurement instruments support for Dolby E has now been made available on the newest of its product releases - the Rx modular rack mount instruments.

Key to the success of the new functionality is the amalgamation of the Dolby analysis within the video toolset. An engineer can now have a very portable handheld tool with both audio and video test and measurement tools for generation, analysis and monitoring.

Dolby-E meta data present in a selected audio stream is displayed and determines whether the Dolby-E packet is timed correctly on the SDI video stream. The Dolby-E may also be monitored from any of the SDI input embedded audio channel pairs or the AES input. V Bit information and PCM values along with a snapshot of the Dolby E metadata if a Dolby E signal is present forms part of the main display. The Dolby-E metadata screen carries primary information including signal source, Dolby-E ‘guard band’ timing, CRC errors, program channel and metadata detail.

In combination with the world’s first Dolby generator as part of a closed loop solution, PHABRIX continues to develop comprehensive support for all Dolby standards.

PHABRIX will be exhibiting at IBC 2012 Hall 8.E29 www.phabrix.com

Dolby E closed loop with screens