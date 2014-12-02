Pro Sound Effects Releases Enhanced Hybrid Library + Expansion Program

100 Units Available for Freelance Sound Designers through Dec. 31

NEW YORK, NY - Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound library company, has released its enhanced Hybrid Library™ and new Expansion Program for freelance sound designers and independent media creators worldwide.

Since 2012, Pro Sound Effects has supported freelancers by providing access to a big feature, big studio library ($10,000 value) at an affordable price ($1,500).

Now through December 31st, Pro Sound Effects is making 100 more Hybrid Library units available to qualified sound designers who apply and qualify for freelancer pricing. In addition, all Hybrid Library owners gain access to the Expansion Program, which ensures the Hybrid Library is continually updated.

“We really stepped up our features this year,” says Douglas Price, Founder & President of Pro Sound Effects. “Our goal is to continually improve our Hybrid Program so it lives up to its reputation as both the ‘Robin Hood of Sound Libraries’ and ‘the Sound Designers Secret Weapon.’”

Hybrid Library Key Features:

56,477 Sound Effects on Hard Drive: 338 GB of professional sound delivered on flashy Hybrid-branded USB 3.0 hard drive

Spans the Sonic Spectrum A to Z: Categories include Ambiences, Animals, History, Nature, Science Fiction, Technology, Warfare and beyond

World-Class Recordists : we curate sound effects content from the top recordists and sound designers including Blastwave FX, BBC, BOOM, Foundation, Sound Control SE, and beyond

Online Access to 215,000+ sounds from any computer through the Pro Sound Effects Online Library

Masterful Metadata for lightning fast, pinpoint searches

Free Annual Updates: 2014 Update includes 400 new sounds (6.4 GB) from Blastwave FX plus enhanced metadata

100% Royalty-Free Lifetime License

View full Hybrid Library features, videos, audio demos & reviews here.

Expansion Program Key Features:

The Expansion Program provides freelancers with a simple, cost-effective way to ensure that their sound effects selection and software toolset is continually refreshed. Developed with feedback from Hybrid Library owners and curated by the PSE Library Team, Expansions 1 and 2 are robust sound effects compilations available only to Hybrid Library owners.

Expansion 1: New Room Tones, Ambiences, Footsteps, and Foley; 10,856 sounds (54 GB) on 64 GB USB Flash Drive.

Expansion 2: 1,000 hand-picked BBC Ambiences, Outdoor Impulse Responses, and Production Elements; 2,721 sounds (62 GB) on 64 GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive.

Soundminer Add-On: Search, Audition, Drag-n-Drop to application

View Expansion Program features & demos here.

Pricing & Availability:

Through December 31, 2014, 100 Hybrid Library units are available for $1,500 ($10,000 value). Expansions 1 and 2 are available $500 each ($2500 value each).

Existing Hybrid Library owners will be emailed the 2014 Free Update and this will also be posted in the Hybrid Library Owner Forum.

See http://www.prosoundeffects.com/pse-hybrid-library for more information.

About Pro Sound Effects:

Pro Sound Effects curates and delivers the Next Level sound effects library for media producers worldwide. The Pro Sound Effects Library is 220,000+ royalty-free sounds effects available both online and on hard drive. The Library spans the entire sonic spectrum and is continually updated. Founded in 2004, Pro Sound Effects is relied upon by top freelancers and big media production companies worldwide.