Dolce Sport purchases Enterprise sQ for news and sports

Dolce Sport TV channels have purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ fast turnaround news and sports production system. The system was supplied through Quantel's system integration partner, Studiotech, following a bidding procedure. Dolce Sport are the sports TV channels of Telekom Romania Communications S.A. (former Romtelecom S.A. and arm of OTE and Deutsche Telekom Groups). One of the biggest TV providers in Romania, Telekom Romania Communications reported almost 1.4 million subscribers at the end of Q2 2014. The Enterprise sQ system enables full HD editing to begin the moment media ingest begins, with edited packages ready to go to air, web and mobile/tablet the second they are completed. Dolce Sport's Enterprise sQ system comprises 880 hours of AVC-Intra 100 (MPEG-4) HD storage, with file ingest handled by sQ Fileflow and video/lines by sQ Record. Journalist shot selection and editing is supported by 20 sQ View and four sQ Cut applications, integrated into Dolce Sport's Octopus newsroom computer system desktops. In addition, five sQ Edit seats provide more sophisticated editing capabilities and two Qubes deliver high-end craft editing. Field editing is supported with four of Quantel's Marco remote editors. Finally, playout is controlled with two sQ Play panels. "Using this new system we are upgrading, from a technical point of view, the experience we want to give to our viewers, meaning delivering up-to-the-second news and sports programming," said Cristian Nedelcu, Dolce Sport Head of Broadcast Operations and Engineering. "Since the moment we started to deploy the Quantel system to an ambitious delivery and installation deadline, our journalists and editors quickly adopted its intuitive user interface. The Quantel system has given us everything we need to deliver content that matches the highest benchmarks in the industry." "It's great to be able to help ambitious broadcasters like Dolce Sport to achieve their production quality targets," said Quantel Sales Director, Martin Mulligan. "Enterprise sQ remains peerless in fast-turnaround production environments, and Dolce Sport is exploiting its full potential to deliver great programming to its audience in the shortest possible time."