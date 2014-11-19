EditShare Gains Admission to Oregon State University

University media departments standardize on EditShare; converged workflow facilitates media sharing and better archiving across campus

Boston, MA — November 20, 2014 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, today announced that Oregon State University (OSU) has selected the end-to-end EditShare tapeless workflow solution to facilitate media production and sharing across its Media Services, Intercollegiate Athletics, Student Media, and Outreach and Engagement departments. The foundation of the campus-wide installation is based on a tiered storage platform comprised of over 200TB of EditShare shared storage and a 160-slot Ark LTO tape library for integrated archive and backup. Several Geevs Broadcast servers with tools for managing multi-camera and newsroom workflows will facilitate a wide range of ingest and playout productions. EditShare’s Flow media asset management solution will serve as the installation’s control layer, providing simple-to-use tools to manage media from ingest to archive. Acting as a mezzanine service across campus, Flow offers key automation and cloud-based production capabilities that organize content for easier and faster access.

“Although each department is independent, they do have reason to share assets,” comments Rick Brand, Associate Director for Technical Services at OSU Academic Technology department. “The existing setup made it incredibly difficult to locate and share media. Outreach and Engagement had been using a ‘sneaker-net’ setup, the Student Media department was still on analog devices, and Athletics was on a shared platform that was at its capacity and near end of life. There was no centralized repository or mechanism for transcoding and making media usable. Adding to this complex setup, we operate in an environment where the students are always in transition, and in the process, some of the media goes with them. EditShare provides campus-wide standardization, allowing us to better take advantage of all content, whether it was captured five days ago or five years ago.”

The EditShare installation, which will be housed in the University’s new Student Experience Center building, lets students and staff easily tap into media and share from any desktop or laptop system connected to the Internet. It also gives them the tools to efficiently capture, edit and distribute the content for their in-house newsroom, studio and athletic productions, and online video courses.

“EditShare’s flexibility in supporting multiple workflows is ideal for OSU,” comments Rich D’Angelo, VP of sales and marketing, EditShare. “The university has a wide range of media workflows and skillsets in each department that will use and access the system. EditShare facilitates convergence of each department’s operations and drives all production and post-production media management. At OSU, EditShare will serve as the central hub of production for activities ranging from real-world newsroom production and playout operation to fulfilling requests from outside sources like sports broadcasters who want historical game and player footage on the latest OSU draftee.”

EditShare gives OSU user-friendly tools that support diverse skillsets while making the complexities of media migration and transcoding transparent to the user. And because EditShare is designed for collaboration, it integrates with industry-standard broadcast components like OSU’s Ross automation system and virtually all professional non-linear standard editing applications including Avid, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro and EditShare’s own Lightworks.

