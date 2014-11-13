Forbidden Hires Jeff Krebs as Regional Manager for Canada and Eastern U.S.

LONDON -- Nov. 12, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced today that Jeff Krebs has joined the team as regional manager for Canada and the Eastern U.S. In that role, Krebs will be responsible for sales and training as well as continued involvement in the development of new workflow initiatives based on cloud infrastructures.

"Jeff is professional and engaging, not to mention experienced across a range of technologies in broadcast media and hardware/software environments, so he was the perfect choice to oversee client relationships in this important region," said Greg Hirst, president, North America, at Forbidden Technologies plc. "We were especially drawn to his background in video editing and workflow design, which will be a real benefit to our clients."

Krebs comes to Forbidden from Eyeon Software, where he held several positions across a range of functions from sales and marketing to content production. As director of products, he boosted sales in an existing saturated market and created new opportunities in the broadcast market. As a workflow designer and editor, he worked with filmmaker and legendary special-effects guru Douglas Trumbull on "UFOTOG," the world's first 120 fps, 4K stereoscopic film, which was recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. Krebs designed an editorial pipeline for Trumbull that transitioned the director to an Avid/Eyeon pipeline using unique playout and projection methods. Before Eyeon, Krebs had a long career in post-production, visual effects, and interface design, and was the founder and president of the Toronto HD post-production boutique Serial Digital Post.

Krebs is based in Toronto and reports to Brian Boring, general manager, North America at Forbidden.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Forbidden/Forbidden-JeffKrebs.jpg

Photo Caption: Jeff Krebs