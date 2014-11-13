Robin Melhuish Joins Digital Vision as Sales Manager for the Americas

(London, UK/Los Angeles, CA) - Digital Vision has announced that seasoned sales and operations executive Robin Melhuish has joined the company as Sales Director, Americas. He will be based in Digital Vision's Los Angeles office, responsible for working with restoration, post production and broadcast clients in the Americas.

Prior to Digital Vision, Melhuish worked in a number of key positions at SAN Solutions, Wohler Technologies, Reliance MediaWorks, and Lowry Digital. His career has taken him to postings in Europe, Africa and India, as well as the US. After graduating from Oxford University (UK), he began his career as a cinematographer, working on a number of major studio projects as well as television and independent films.

"Robin brings a breadth of experience to our customers and our operations that is unique," noted President Kelvin Bolah. "He has been an integral part of key companies in the industry, including Reliance MediaWorks and Lowry Digital, where he has worked closely on important technologies in critical markets. It goes without saying that his training as a cinematographer is a crucial advantage when working with our clients' images."

Melhuish's experiences also include the successful set-up of one of the world's largest digital film restoration facilities in Mumbai, India, and working with emerging storage technologies. Melhuish joins Brian Beard, in the Los Angeles office. Beard joined Digital Vision in 2013. Janet Tsang continues to lead Field Engineering efforts out of the New York office of Digital Vision.

Bolah concluded, "As we prepare to unveil a number of new products and some very exciting technologies over the next few months, we are pleased to have built a strong global team. We are all excited to continue our growth in the US, and I'm pleased to have Robin join the great team already in place."

About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, New Zealand, and Linköping in Sweden. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanners and the Bifrost Archive Bridge solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognised highest quality in scanning, film digitisation, preservation and archiving.

In April 2011, Digital Vision acquired Image Systems and is now a division of the Image Systems group of companies.

For more information, visit www.digitalvision.tv. All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.

