Create, Innovate, Immerse: Danny Rose expands international presence

Paris-based art and design team, Danny Rose has expanded its presence in creating super-sized creative content and multimedia immersive experiences for its extensive international client base.

Multiple disciplinary approach and an unrivalled show catalogue

Best known for transformative projection mapping spectaculars, Danny Rose creates, directs, produces and animates artistic content.

The company’s growth is stimulated by recent project successes including the ‘Play Me!’ interactive projection mapping installation onto Customs House at Vivid Sydney 2014.

“Over the past 20 years we’ve firmly established ourselves with a solid foundation in creating a catalogue of shows, that can be localized according to size and requirements,” said Sergio Carrubba, creative director and projection designer at Danny Rose. “Our content brings messages to life in a big way!”

The Danny Rose team comprises experienced projection designers and content developers working on global projects such as the Winter Olympics and the music industry’s greatest artists including Ray Charles and Miles Davis.

The company is jointly founded by Sergio Carrubba, creative director and projection designer and Paola Ciucci, art director and projection designer. In line with its growth, Danny Rose has appointed Lucia Frigola, graphic artist and motion designer and Cédric Péri, graphic artist and 3D designer.

Pioneering creative art

Danny Rose has pioneered the concept of a virtual three-dimensional dynamic set design for the stage, opera and theatre as well as music concerts, events and artistic works.

“We design our content to act as a continuous dialogue between various production elements including music, stage, images as well as the written and spoken word,” added Carrubba.