Imagineer Systems Releases mocha 4.1

Free update for existing mocha Pro 4 and mocha Plus 4 users; mocha 4.1 introduces new features and improvements, including open spline support for Adobe After Effects and NUKE, support for OpenEXR 2.0, and enhanced Python scripting capabilities.

Guildford, UK – November 6, 2014 –Imagineer Systems, creators of the Academy Award-winning mocha® Planar Tracking technology, announced today the availability ofmocha Pro 4.1and mocha Plus 4.1. A free update for existing mocha 4 users, version 4.1 adds a number of new features, including open spline mask export, spline warp export for NUKE, and support for OpenEXR 2.0.

“We are committed to continually improving the mocha experience for our users. We worked closely with customers like Park Road Post, Legend 3D and others to support these new and highly requested features,” states Ross Shain, CMO, Imagineer Systems. “The early feedback on 4.1 has been really positive, especially for ‘planar tracked open splines,’ which has been on the customer wish list for a long time. NUKE users will also really appreciate the new 'Send to NUKE' freebie script and enhanced Python support.”

mocha plays a leading role in major Hollywood visual effects and post-production and has recently been used on popular films “Gone Girl” and “Birdman,” upcoming films “Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” and “The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies,” and TV shows such as “The Leftovers” and “House of Cards.”

The flagship mocha Pro 4, released in July 2014, featured new, groundbreaking Stereo 3D (S3D) tracking and roto workflows, Python scripting and many new user enhancements. mocha Plus 4, also released in July 2014, is an affordable upgrade to the Adobe After Effects bundled mocha AE CC adding a 3D camera solver, lens correction tools and support for copying and pasting mocharoto masks directly into the Premiere Pro CC timeline.

About mocha Pro 4.1 and mocha Plus 4.1 New Features

• OpenEXR 2.0 multi-part file support: mocha Pro 4 now offers support for reading and writing of OpenEXR 2.0 formats with support for multi-part files. OpenEXR 2.0 is the popular open source high dynamic range file format for feature film visual effects developed by ILM.

• Open Splines: New open spline feature allows user to export planar tracked “open spline” shapes directly to Adobe After Effects Creative Cloud and The Foundry’s NUKE for advanced compositing tasks such as rotoscoping and digital beauty work.

• Spline Warp Export for NUKE: Used in beauty work and reshaping, mocha now supports export of mocha shape layers as a joined spline warp node directly to NUKE.

• 3D Camera Module: Improvements in the 3D Camera Solve Module will help users get more accurate 3D solves, load and save data within the mocha project file.

• OS X Yosemite: All mocha 4.1 products now support Apple’s newest operating system.

• Python Scripting Updates: There are many new additions to the Python scripting API, including the ability to run startup scripts, access to deep project and feature parameters, ability to runmocha with command line arguments and many more.

• “Send to NUKE” Script: A free new script allows NUKE users to send a clip directly to mocha Pro from within the NUKE interface.

mocha Pro and mocha Plus 4 Press Kits

Members of the media are invited to review mocha 4.1 from Imagineer Systems. To request a review license, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com. For press images, please visit: http://www.imagineersystems.com/company/press/.

Pricing and Availability

mocha Pro 4.1 is now available on Mac OS X, Windows and Linux with nodelocked or cross-platform, floating licensing options. mocha Pro 4.1 supports Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro and Motion, Avid|DS, Assimilate SCRATCH, Autodesk Flame, Smoke & Maya, Boris FX, Eyeon Fusion, HitFilm, Quantel, Maxon Cinema 4D, Red Giant Warp and The Foundry’s Nuke. mocha Pro 4.1 is a free update for existing mocha Pro 4 users. Upgrades to mocha Pro v4from previous versions are available starting at $495 USD; new users can purchase mocha Pro 4.1on the Imagineer Systems website for $1,495 USD.

mocha Plus 4.1 is now available on Mac OS X and Windows. mocha Plus 4.1 supports all versions of Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro CC 2014, Apple Final Cut Pro v7, Apple Motion, HitFilm and Boris FX. mocha Plus 4.1 is a free update for existing mocha Plus users. Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers can upgrade to mocha Plus from the bundled mocha AE CC for just $195 USD; new users can purchase mocha Plus on the Imagineer Systems website for $245 USD.

Watch the "What's New in mocha 4.1" video.

About Imagineer Systems

Imagineer Systems Ltd is the Academy Award-winning developer of visual effects solutions for film, video and broadcast post-production markets. Imagineer Systems has made its mark on such marquee Hollywood blockbuster productions as The Hobbit, Black Swan, The Wolf of Wall Street, Transformers, and the Harry Potter series. Imagineer’s desktop product line consists of mocha Pro™ - roto, planar tracking, compositing, and removal utility; mocha Plus™ - a planar tracking and roto utility designed for After Effects, Premiere and Final Cut Pro users. Imagineer Systems was founded in 2000 and its headquarters is located in Guildford, United Kingdom.

Press Contact

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(Skype) anya.oskolkova

####