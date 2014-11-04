Julian Ramm Joins AJA Video Systems as Western North America Territory Sales Manager

Grass Valley, CA (November 4, 2014) — AJA Video Systems has brought Julian Ramm on board as Territory Sales Manager, Western U.S. & Canada. Ramm brings an expansive range of professional broadcast and post production sales experience to the company, which he will leverage to drive sales of AJA technology with AJA’s channel of resellers. Julian is based out of AJA’s Los Angeles office.

“I’ve worked in this industry for a long time with many companies, but the ones I see generating the most excitement are developing the heavily relied upon “glue” technologies that connect different formats and pieces of gear together in a production workflow. AJA excels in that regard with its Mini-Converters and Ki Pro, FS, Corvid, KONA, Io and KUMO products, in addition to the new CION camera,” said Ramm. “On top of an excellent product line, AJA has a great reputation, and deservedly so. I’m looking forward to working with this fantastic team.”

A seasoned sales professional and workflow specialist of more than 30 years, Ramm joins AJA from Autodesk M&E, where he advanced sales of the company’s creative finishing solutions as Territory Manager. Prior, Ramm acted as Territory Account Manager of Sales in LA for Avid Technology. Ramm also worked for Sony Electronics Inc., driving sales for HD and broadcast technologies to large clients like NBC, Laser Pacific, Panavision and Lightstorm Entertainment. Ramm is an active participant in several industry organizations, including the Hollywood Post Alliance, Digital Cinema Society, LA Post Production Group and supports the Society of Television Engineers and Advanced Media Workflow Association.

“This year is panning out to be one of the strongest in AJA history in terms of growth, and we plan to continue on that trajectory as we move into 2015. Julian’s breadth of sales experience and technical background will be a tremendous asset in helping us build sales momentum to reach that goal, and we’re thrilled to have him on board,” said AJA President Nick Rashby.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

