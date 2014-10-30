Tedial Brings Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions to CCW+SATCON

Denver, CO - Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, is bringing its unique solutions to CCW+ SATCON, the largest and most powerful media technology-related event on the East Coast. Tedial will show broadcasters and media companies how its flexible software solutions wrap around existing media workflow systems to maximize return on investment, improve efficiency and enhance creativity. CCW+SATCON takes place on November 12th & 13th at the Javits Convention Center in New York.

“CCW+SATCON provides an ideal opportunity to present the benefits of our software suite to some of the world’s most sophisticated broadcasters, especially those that have already installed best-of-breed third-party systems for storage, content transformation, and IT infrastructure,” stated Jay Batista, Tedial’s general manager, US operations. “Tedial’s platform helps media organizations work smarter, enabling collaborative workflows by providing web-based desktop tools to coordinate staff, heighten efficiency, streamline production, and package and publish content, anytime, anywhere.”

Tedial’s solutions simplify complex media management and orchestrate workflow requirements through a four-prong approach:

Find IT - To cost-effectively manage today’s explosion in the number of program versions, promos, scripts and metadata often stored in diverse locations and formats, Tedial will demonstrate its latest Tarsys desktop media search tools. Using either PC or Mac browsers, every user is provided with easy to use, workflow-aware, search tools and high-performance media browse.

Enrich IT: Tedial will showcase new workflows to catalog, edit and enrich content for discovery by any audience on any screen: Tedial helps curate and exploit the media inventory, wherever it is stored. At CCW Tedial will demonstrate streamlined metadata acquisition from third-party production and traffic systems, and show how its solutions guarantee metadata preservation throughout the entire media lifecycle.

Manage IT: Tedial’s solutions deliver real business benefits that others only claim by providing so much more than MAM. At CCW Tedial’s latest live business reporting dashboards for multisite media workflow will be shown. Tedial’s MPM solutions seamlessly integrate the widest range of third-party technology in traffic, storage, editing and transcoding. Tedial solutions manage media more efficiently and securely than other systems by optimally balancing business logic (BPM) with high-performance automated workflow and day-to-day manual task management at the desktop, for any number of users working at multiple sites.

Publish IT: Tedial’s next-generation MPM media workflow directly manages the transcoding of content and metadata to streamline content packaging and delivery for multi-channel TV, catch-up services, VoD and OTT.

Improved edit workgroup performance withAdobe Premiere Pro CC

Building on its established integration with Apple, Avid and Quantel, which dramatically improve editing throughput and archive access, Tedial now adds enhanced support for Adobe Premiere Pro CC.

Tedial’s new plug-in allows Premiere Pro CC users to directly search, access, enrich and edit broadcast quality content directly from anywhere in the media workflow using Tedial’s Tarsys media tools. This eliminates confusion caused by searching, saving, editing and packaging content outside of the MAM. Tedial search results and metadata are displayed directly in the Adobe application using a configurable template that includes thumbnails as well as the workflow status of the clips or programs.

Tedial’s media tools and workflow ensure everyone is working on the right media at the right time. Adobe edits are automatically exported to the archive, sent to play out and packaged for non-linear distribution, all orchestrated by Tedial.

Tedial Media Exchange Platform

Tedial will also showcase its new Media Exchange Platform (MEP) for the first time in the US. MEP provides a whole new approach to helping the diverse players in global media work together. Employing Tedial’s new MEP, content producers, broadcasters, Pay-TV operators, service providers and Telcos can work collaboratively on media securely and efficiently. Whether it’s upstream during news, sports and co-production or downstream during multi-platform packaging and distribution, Tedial has directly integrated multi-tenant media exchange into its core media workflows. The thousands of multi-format content exchanges now required by media companies every day can be better managed and monitored centrally by Tedial.

Sony ODA integration

Tedial will also highlight a key, third-party technology integration at CCW which sees its industry leading archive workflow integrated with Soy’s Optical Disk Archive (ODA) technology. This integration provides content owners and archive with a reliable, long-term solution for the preservation of high value and often unique legacy archive material.

When used with Tedial’s multisite and business driven workflow, Sony’s ODA technology meets the industry’s demands for longer term asset management, storage and repurposing large volumes of digital content.

About Tedial

Tedial provides software based content and content management business solutions that maximize operational efficiency and profitability to broadcast and other media organizations. Tedial has over ten years’ experience and has grown to over 80 people; our proven track record enables broadcasters to take full advantage of file-based workflows, cloud computing and other technologies with minimum risk and maximum benefits.

Tedial’s solutions are vendor and hardware independent, releasing customers from proprietary constraints and enabling them to significantly increase productivity and return on investment. Tedial is a global company with over 50 high-profile reference sites around the world, including some of the most complex and largest MAM systems in the broadcast industry.

Tedial’s unique media management solutions have helped over 50 broadcasters and media companies worldwide to increase creativity and improve efficiency throughout their media workflows. For more information, please visitwww.tedial.com.

Tedial contact:

Jay Batista

Email:jay.batista@tedial.com

Tel:+1 (262) 292-1899

US PR Contact:

Harriet Diener

Email:harriet@desertmoon.tv

Tel: +1-845-512-8283

Cell:+1-914-263-0613

International PR Contact:

Kate Ford

Jump PR

Email:kate@jumppr.tv

Tel: +44 (0)1932 240001

Mob: +44 (0)7740 948065