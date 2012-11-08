Technicolor and Contenido Alternativo enter Digital Cinema Strategic Alliance

Burbank (US), Mexico City (Mexico) – 2 November 2012 –Technicolor(Euronext Paris: TCH) today announces a new strategic alliance with Mexican-based logistics providerContenido Alternativo, allowing it to offer integrated digital cinema distribution services in the region.

The joint venture covers digital cinema drive replication as well as distribution fulfilment and support in Latin America. The companies have already successfully delivered a number of projects for studios in the region, allowing them the simplicity of using a single provider for both digital cinema replication and distribution.

“This strategic alliance means Technicolor and Contenido Alternativo can offer studio clients a single point of contact for distribution support and in-country replication and distribution services out of Mexico," said Claude Gagnon, President of Creative Services,TechnicolorWorldwide. "The partnership meets the high standards our clients have come to expect from Technicolor's owned and operated facilities across the globe. We are very pleased to be working with Contenido Alternativo, which has a long tradition of delivering logistics services to studios for digital cinema and 35mm prints."

Juan Manuel Borbolla, General Manager ofContenido Alternativoadded: “We are delighted to be entering this venture with Technicolor, which, like Contenido Alternativo, has a long-standing reputation for outstanding delivery of theatrical content for the cinema industry. By integrating our digital cinema distribution workflows and leveraging Technicolor’s best-in-class replication services and our exceptional logistics services for Mexico, this partnership can offer studio clients high-quality, value-driven replication and distribution fulfilment services without the complexity of managing multiple vendors.”

Mauricio Duran,Senior Vice President Marketing and Distribution Latin America atUniversal Pictures Internationalsaid"We are delighted to be the first Film Distribution Company in Latin America to work with an enterprise such as this. They are thinking one step ahead providing us with an integral service that covers both digital duplication and logistics, which is where the market is headed.” He added “we are confident that their leadership and their entrepreneurial vision is not only a benefit for us, but the expectation is that they will be able to replicate their business model in other Latin American countries. Technicolor and Contenido Alternativo are definitely prepared to cover the upcoming demands of the market."

Technicolor offers a suite of services including localization, digital cinema content mastering and distribution. Leveraging a hybrid distribution platform comprised of leading physical and electronic distribution mediums, including key management to ensure the security and reliable delivery of content to movie theatres, Technicolor delivers its customers’ content to digital cinema screens worldwide, with conversion estimated at 70% by year end 2012. Technicolor continues to seek opportunities to grow its digital cinema distribution footprint both organically as well as through partnerships with leading distribution providers in various markets.