Leading US Broadcasters Chose Orad for Their Presidential Election Coverage

November 7, 2012 — Orad, a leading developer, marketer and distributor of state-of-the-art 3D real-time graphics, video servers, and MAM solutions for the broadcasting markets, announced today that is was chosen by four leading American broadcasters to cover the 2012 US Presidential Elections.



“Orad has become the global leader in election coverage, having covered most of the world’s major electoral events in 2012. Our powerful and reliable augmented reality, on-air and interactive graphics and studio solutions enable leading broadcasters to captivate their viewers and score big on ratings,” Avi Sharir, CEO and president of Orad.



Orad enabled US broadcasters to display large quantities of complex election data accurately and in real time. By incorporating compelling 3D charts, graphics and powerful virtual images of the White House and more, broadcasters were able to better tell their stories and keep viewers locked on their channels. Orad’s broadcast solutions will also be used after the elections to help political analysts define the impact of the electoral results.



