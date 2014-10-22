Blonder Tongue CCW 2014 Exhibitor Preview

Toner Cable Equipment Exhibiting With Blonder Tongue Products at Booth 946

At CCW 2014, at the Toner Cable booth, Blonder Tongue, a leading manufacturer of SD and HD digital video solutions, will demonstrate the latest MPEG-2 encoders, transcoders, TV signal analyzers, and MPEG transport stream analyzers designed to optimize television distribution.

New Products and Technology Demonstrations

Video Processing Solutions

NEW STEP Scalable Transcoder-Encoder Platform

At CCW 2014, Toner Cable will exhibit Blonder Tongue's new Scalable Transcoder Encoder Platform (STEP), capable of performing high-quality HD/SD MPEG-2 or H.264 encoding, HD/SD MPEG-2 to H.264 and H.264 to MPEG-2 transcoding, HD to SD downscaling, as well as creating adaptive bit-rate live profiles supporting popular HTTP streaming protocols such as HLS, HDS, and IIS for any-screen video delivery.

STEP is a 1RU, 2RU, or 3RU integrated system that performs scalable video processing to help operators meet the latest video requirements and migrate to a next-generation video network architecture. The flexible platform supports multiple video quality encoding bit rates, multiple audio formats, and text scrolling. STEP is compatible with any industry media server or digital rights management software, and can be easily integrated into CDN providers, offering users a tailored solution based on customer needs.

Professional Encoder Series

At CCW 2014, Toner Cable will showcase Blonder Tongue's professional MPEG-2 encoder series, especially designed to deliver superior motion optimization for programming such as fast-paced live sporting events. On display will be the HDE-4S-PRO, which is able to accept up to four HD programs from HD-SDI and simultaneously deliver four programs in QAM, ASI, or IP output. Additionally, a new lower latency option is available for the HDE-4S-PRO.

Also on display will be the HDE-HVC-PRO, which can be configured to operate in either HD or SD mode via its Web interface. When operating in HD mode, the encoder accepts one input program in HDMI, VGA, component, and composite formats. In SD mode the encoder can accept up to four SD input programs in NTSC baseband audio/video format. When operating in either mode, the unit can deliver QAM, ASI, or IP formats simultaneously.

HDE-8C-QAM MPEG-2 HD Encoder

At CCW 2014, Toner Cable will demonstrate Blonder Tongue's HDE-8C-QAM, a high-performance MPEG-2 HD encoder that offers an attractive price per channel. The encoder is capable of accepting programs from up to eight component or composite inputs, including satellite receivers and cable set-top boxes. The encoder supports Dolby(R) Digital audio encoding and closed captioning (EIA-608). It is also equipped with an Emergency Alert System (EAS) interface. Later this year, Blonder Tongue will offer the HDE-8C-QAM/IP with eight SPTS IP outputs in addition to the four QAM and one ASI output featured on the current unit.

AQT8 Series Transcoder

Toner Cable will also show Blonder Tongue's recently introduced AQT8 series transcoder at CCW 2014, which is a digital network solution ideal for capturing and distributing broadcast video content. The AQT8 allows the user to create a channel lineup from off-air and/or cable feeds for coax or IP distribution. The unit is able to transcode eight QAM/8VSB input channels to eight QAM and IP transport streams simultaneously. The customizable IP output contains up to 20 programs with a combination of SPTS and/or MPTS across eight IP addresses. Feature equipped with Emergency Alert System (EAS) program switching and remote monitoring and control, the AQT8 is available in three models for QAM output, IP output, or QAM/IP output.

Test and Measurement Analyzers

MTSA-PRO, BTPRO-7000S, and BTPRO-1000 Analyzers

At CCW 2014, Toner Cable will display a comprehensive range of test and measurement analyzers from Blonder Tongue, designed to help operators in the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets deliver high-quality video and audio content. Blonder Tongue's new analyzers provide operators with reliable, flexible, and affordable tools for detecting transport stream issues. Featuring a unique compact and lightweight design, the powerful analyzers can be used anywhere to ensure a superior quality of service.

Also on display will be Blonder Tongue's MTSA-PRO MPEG transport stream analysis device, which is ideally suited for system engineers needing to monitor and control all aspects of RF and IP video streams within a network. For technicians needing extended convenience and portability, Blonder Tongue's BTPRO-7000S offers signal analysis for MATV, CATV, and satellite transmissions in an HD tablet touch-screen format. By supporting NTSC, ATSC, 8VSB, QAM, and MPEG-2/H.264 analysis, Blonder Tongues BTPRO-1000 provides installers and technicians with the ideal solution for monitoring and adjusting off-air feeds and/or analog and digital CATV.

Company Overviews:

Toner Cable Equipment, Inc. is a leading distributor for television systems equipment and design since 1971. The company stocks products from over 150 of the top manufacturers in the industry. The sales team has extensive product and technical knowledge with more than 180 years of industry experience from RF systems, fiber optics, and test equipment to encoders, decoders, and multiplexors. At Toner, you will find thousands of products in our inventory; professional, experienced, and courteous staff to assist you; and unequaled customer service. Please contact us at 1-800-523-5947 or at www.tonercable.com.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) together with R. L. Drake Holdings, LLC -- its wholly owned subsidiary -- offer customers more than 130 years of combined engineering and manufacturing excellence with solid histories of delivering reliable, quality products. As a leader in the field of cable television communications, the Company provides system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, IPTV, institutional, and professional video markets with comprehensive solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, and supports an equipment portfolio of standard- and high-definition digital video solutions, as well as core analog video and high-speed data solutions for distribution over coax, fiber, and IP networks. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com and www.rldrake.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/BlonderTongue/BlonderTongue_STEP.jpg

Caption: NEW Scalable Transcoder-Encoder Platform (STEP)

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/BlonderTongue/BlonderTongue_HDE-4S-PRO.jpg

Caption: HDE-4S-PRO

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/BlonderTongue/BlonderTongue_HDE-8C-QAM.jpg

Caption: HDE-8C-QAM

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/BlonderTongue/BlonderTongue_AQT8-QAM-IP.jpg

Caption: AQT8-QAM/IP

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/BlonderTongue/BlonderTongue_Test_Equipment.jpg

Caption: Test and Measurement Analyzers